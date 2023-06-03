The Arkansas baseball team’s game in the Fayetteville Regional against TCU at Baum-Walker stadium has been postponed to Sunday, the team announced Saturday.

Inclement weather has pushed back the start of Game 3 of the regional between Santa Clara and Arizona — originally scheduled for a 2 p.m. CT first pitch — and that game will now start at 8:06 p.m., according to Arkansas baseball.

Arkansas and TCU were set to play Game 4 of the regional at 8 p.m. CT, but it’s been postponed to Sunday and a first pitch time has not been determined.

Per the NCAA regional participants manual, hosts are encouraged to follow a general guideline of not starting a game past 11 p.m. local time.

Arkansas beat Santa Clara and TCU beat Arizona on Friday to force an elimination game between the two that is still expected to be played Saturday evening.

According to the UA, tickets for Arkansas vs. TCU will remain valid for tomorrow's game. Game 3 tickets remain valid for game 3, Game 4 tickets remain valid for Game 4 and so on.

HawgBeat will have details when more updates are provided.