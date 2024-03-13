The Arkansas Razorbacks (15-16, 6-12 SEC) will open SEC Tournament play Wednesday against the Vanderbilt Commodores (9-22, 4-14 SEC) on Wednesday inside Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Arkansas and Vanderbilt met once during the regular season on Feb. 27, when the Commodores picked up an 85-82 win over the Razorbacks inside Bud Walton Arena. Losses like that are a big reason why the Hogs have to win the SEC Tournament if they want to extend their season and make the NCAA Tournament.

Led by fifth-year head coach Jerry Stackhouse, the Commodores might have the win over the Hogs, but their season has been otherwise extremely disappointing as well.

"They have three players that are playing at a high level and Coach Stackhouse does a great job of getting (Ezra) Manjon and (Tyrin) Lawrence and (Ven-Allen) Lubin inside, he gets those three guys the basketball and then they have other guys that are surrounding those guys that can make threes," Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman said Monday. "But certainly, we’ve gone back and today will be another day where we’ll show video of the last game."

Although Arkansas lost three of its last four games in the regular season, it has been playing better basketball by averaging 91.5 points per game in that stretch. The issue is, the Razorbacks have also allowed 92.8 points per game during that span.

"I think the team has played confident," Musselman said. "I think our last three road games on weekends were Mississippi State, Kentucky and Alabama. Those are three hard places to play. All you have to do is look at their home record. We didn’t win them, but we gave ourselves, or we had an opportunity to win all three of those games.

"So I think that it’s a confident, or a more confident team than we were earlier. And I do think this particular group knows where shots are coming from and who they’re coming from."

Arkansas is 5-1 versus the Commodores in the SEC Tournament, including a 2-1 mark in games played in Nashville. The Razorbacks are 4-3 in the SEC Tournament under Musselman, including 1-0 against Vanderbilt.

Here's details on how to watch/listen, betting lines courtesy of BetSaracen and HawgBeat's pick: