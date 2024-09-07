STILLWATER, Okla. — In his first game of the 2024 season, redshirt senior wide receiver Andrew Armstrong reassumed his role as Arkansas' leading pass catcher in the Razorbacks' 39-31 (2OT) loss to No. 16 Oklahoma State at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday.

Head coach Sam Pittman opted not to play Armstrong in Arkansas' 70-0 Week 1 victory over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions due to an injury suffered in fall camp, but the former Division II transfer from Texas A&M-Commerce returned with a vengeance against the Cowboys.

Against the Oklahoma State secondary, Armstrong caught 10 passes for 164 yards — good for an average of 16.4 yards per reception. It's only the second time Armstrong has eclipsed the 100-yard receiving mark as a Razorback, with the other occurrence coming against Florida in 2023, and he became the first Arkansas receiver since Treylon Burks (2020) to have 10 or more receptions in a game.

"I thought he was really good, had a lot of yards after he caught the football, made some guys miss, ran extremely hard, played hard, blocked well," Pittman said after the game. "Ten catches for 164 yards, I thought he had a really good day. Of course protection and the thrower had something to do with it as well but he got open. I was pleased to get him back out there."