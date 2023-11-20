Following the Arkansas Razorbacks’ 44-20 win against FIU over the weekend, two Hogs earned weekly honors from the Southeastern Conference.

Arkansas running back Isaiah Augustave and defensive back Alfahiym Walcott both earned recognition from the SEC office this week for their performances.

Augustave was named Co-Freshman of the Week after racking up 101 rushing yards on 14 carries — both of which are career-highs. He is the first Arkansas true freshman RB to tally 100 yards on the ground in a single game since Rashod Dubinion did in the Liberty Bowl against Kansas on Dec. 28, 2022.

The league named Walcott Co-Defensive Player of the Week following an effort that featured five total tackles and two interceptions — one of which was returned for a touchdown. He becamse the first Arkansas defender since Chris Houston at Mississippi State in 2006 to intercept two passes and return one for a touchdown in a game.

The Razorbacks have now had eight players recognized by the SEC in the 2023 season, as defensive back Lorando Johnson, kicker Cam Little, offensive lineman Beaux Limmer and defensive back Jaylon Braxton all earned honors following Arkansas’ 39-36 overtime win against Florida.

On top of that, defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat was named the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week following an effort that featured two tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and three total tackles against Kent State in Week 2 and defensive end Landon Jackson was tabbed the SEC Co-defensive Lineman of the Week after totaling 11 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks against Alabama in Week 7.

Up next for the Hogs is a home matchup with No. 10 Missouri at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Friday. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. CT and it will be broadcast on CBS.