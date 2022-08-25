FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- It is no secret that in the SEC, the game is won and lost in the trenches. Arkansas boasts an offensive line that returns four of five starters from 2021, and was the driving force up front for the best rushing attack in the Power 5.

In 10 days, however, they will be put to the test against a Cincinnati team that found itself in the College Football Playoff in 2021. The Bearcats lost a lot to the NFL Draft in the offseason, but the one strong point the team has is that they return a lot along the line. The offensive line sports four seniors and returns all five starters.

Last season, the Bearcats unit led the way for 185 rushing yards per game and allowed a total of 39 sacks on the season. They are anchored by junior center Jake Renfro, who was named to the preseason Outland Trophy watch list.

Arkansas, on the other hand, rushed for 229.4 yards per game, and only allowed 30 sacks through 13 games.

The defensive line is the biggest question mark for Arkansas. Taurean Carter has been injured since the spring, and they also lost all three starters from last season in Tre Williams, John Ridgeway III, and Markell Utsey. But even with those players, Arkansas struggled to reach the quarterback, something they will need to do early and often in Week 1.

Cincinnati's quarterback situation is currently a battle in fall camp, with the departure of Desmond Ridder to the NFL. Eastern Michigan transfer Ben Bryant and last year's backup Evan Prater are both in contention for the job, but with a lack of Power 5 starting experience, getting the quarterback rattled will go a long way towards securing a victory on Sept. 3.

In addition to getting to the quarterback, Arkansas will need to find a way to neutralize the Bearcats' ground game. Last season, they only allowed 153.9 rushing yards per game, which is something they will look to build on in 2022.

Along the defensive line, Cincinnati lost two starters to the NFL Draft in Myjai Sanders and Curtis Brooks, but there is plenty of depth coming up, something head coach Luke Fickle has developed since taking over the program in 2017.

Defensive end Malik Vann finished 2021 with 8.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. Jowon Briggs is a transfer from Virginia, where he recorded three sacks and four tackles for loss last season. Another name to know is Jabari Taylor, who had two sacks and five tackles for loss last season.

Arkansas' stable of running backs in Raheim Sanders, Dominique Johnson (who returned to practice last week after not being on the field in fall camp) and AJ Green will need to find a way to get around those guys if they hope to get the 2022 rushing game off to a solid start.

Overall, Arkansas looks to be in a better position than Cincinnati in Week 1, especially considering Cincinnati is going to be implementing so many new pieces in a hostile environment, but Luke Fickell is a good coach who is capable of getting his guys ready to play.

The Hogs and Bearcats will meet at Reynolds Razorback Stadium at 2:30 p.m. CT on Sept. 3. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.