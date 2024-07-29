BetSaracen futures for Arkansas' 2024 postseason chances
Following a 4-8 (1-7 SEC) 2023 season for head coach Sam Pittman and the Arkansas football team, BetSaracen's future bet lines for the Hogs' 2024 postseason chances have the Razorbacks as major underdogs.
The official mobile sports gambling app of the Saracen Casino Resort, BetSaracen is Arkansas' favorite online sports betting platform.
Their odds for Arkansas' SEC title chances sit at +20000, 14th best in the league and just above Mississippi State (+25000) and Vanderbilt (+50000). BetSaracen gives Georgia (+190), Texas (+325) and Alabama (+750) the best hopes of standing atop the conference in 2024.
Fans can also bet on whether or not Arkansas will win the national championship in the College Football Playoff, as the Razorbacks boast +50000 odds of hoisting the trophy at the end of the season. Essentially, a $10 bet on the Hogs to win it all would pay out $5,000.
Georgia (+300) is the betting favorite to win the national title, with Ohio State (+400), Texas (+800), Oregon (+800) and Alabama (+1400) rounding out the top-5.
Arkansas will open its 2024 season on Thursday, Aug. 29, against UAPB at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast on ESPNU.
