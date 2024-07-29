Following a 4-8 (1-7 SEC) 2023 season for head coach Sam Pittman and the Arkansas football team, BetSaracen's future bet lines for the Hogs' 2024 postseason chances have the Razorbacks as major underdogs.

The official mobile sports gambling app of the Saracen Casino Resort, BetSaracen is Arkansas' favorite online sports betting platform.

Their odds for Arkansas' SEC title chances sit at +20000, 14th best in the league and just above Mississippi State (+25000) and Vanderbilt (+50000). BetSaracen gives Georgia (+190), Texas (+325) and Alabama (+750) the best hopes of standing atop the conference in 2024.