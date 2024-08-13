PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy03NjRINEtHMUI0Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Bobby Petrino gives assessment of Taylen Green so far

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Publisher
@ChoateMason
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL0NVNTRwMzdxWm5BP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green has yet to take a snap as the team's starting signal caller, but he has the confidence of first-year offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino through 12 fall camp practices.

As a transfer from Boise State, Green made quick work of the "quarterback battle" in spring practices as he took all first team quarterback reps, and has done so since. The 6-foot-6, 230-pound dual-threat passer has made tremendous strides since the spring, according to Petrino.

ALSO READ: Petrino exceeding the hype for Razorbacks

"He did a really nice job in the summer on working on his technique, on his drops, his sets, keeping his front shoulder where it needs to be and we’ve worked really hard on getting him to have more of an over-the-top release," Petrino said Tuesday. "He’s 6-foot-6, he’s an outlier, so his advantage is to be a 6-foot-6. When he first got here, he was dropping down and sometimes making him 6-foot. So, I think that’s been a tremendous improvement. Just his technique and his release and his accuracy has went way up."

Formerly the Razorback head coach from 2008-11, Petrino eventually ended up as head coach at Missouri State (2020-22), where he was the first to offer Green out of high school. A product of Lewisville High School in Lewisville, Texas, Green didn't choose Petrino the first time around, but Petrino got his guy the second time.

VIDEO: Petrino, Green, Singleton talk Arkansas fall camp

Advertisement
Arkansas QB Taylen Green during Tuesday's press conference.
Arkansas QB Taylen Green during Tuesday's press conference. (Mason Choate)

Now, Green has consistently been praised for his leadership by both coaches and teammates. Getting Green to stop working with his wide receivers during the summer was an issue for Petrino, he told reporters Tuesday.

"Even in the spring, I almost had to tell them to not go out on the weekends and throw," Petrino said. "We’re doing so much during the week that you want to stay healthy, you don’t want to overtrain. They were wanting to go out on Saturdays and Sundays, we cut it back to just Sunday.

"But, they’ve worked hard together and the ability to be on the same page, we do some reads by our receivers, give them options to break in and out or take it over the top. We are continually improving on that. We’re not where we need to be yet by any means, but we’re getting better at it."

Green completed 57.1% of his passes for 1,752 yards with 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions last season at Boise State. Petrino said he doesn't look at completion percentage when recruiting, but they are working on cutting down the interceptions.

RELATED: Arkansas Fall Camp Practice No. 12 - Depth Chart, Video, Notes

"I like his mindset," Petrino said. "I think he's been very aggressive, and there's a certain route that we've been working on that he's been awful at. And I asked him, 'Hey, give me a list of plays that you would like to run-in practice tomorrow.' That was the number one play on the list, which was great to see because he wasn't shying away from it. He was aggressively trying to attack it so he could make the throw for a touchdown."

The potential is there for Green, who has the size and 22 mile per hour speed to go with it. Continuing to focus on the details will be key, though, as the Southeastern Conference is much different than the Mountain West Conference.

"We've done a pretty good job throughout camp taking care of the ball," Petrino said. "Yesterday, we turned it over a number of times. Tipped pass has always resulted in interceptions in the SEC because everyone's so fast. They close and make the plays on the ball. They weren't Taylen's yesterday, though, but they were tipped interceptions.

"But that's a big part of playing quarterback is, especially in practice, you've got to challenge yourself enough to see if I can stick that post, if I can make that throw. And then you have to be smart enough to dump the ball off and take your check it downs."

Arkansas will open its season Thursday, Aug. 29, against UAPB at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on ESPNU.

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TROUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzMiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2Fya2Fuc2FzLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9ib2JieS1wZXRyaW5vLWdpdmVzLWFzc2Vzc21lbnQtb2YtdGF5 bGVuLWdyZWVuLXNvLWZhciIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAg Y3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBj c19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFy IHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBk b2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMu YXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZl cnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVy c2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9j cy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7 CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQx NDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGYXJrYW5zYXMucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5l d3MlMkZib2JieS1wZXRyaW5vLWdpdmVzLWFzc2Vzc21lbnQtb2YtdGF5bGVu LWdyZWVuLXNvLWZhciZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMDczJmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3Vj ZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0t PgoKCg==