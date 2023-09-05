A native of Houston, Spence entered the Razorbacks' matchup with Western Carolina as a second team linebacker on the depth chart. He totaled two tackles in the 56-13 win, but his highlight came with 4:30 remaining in the game as he intercepted the Catamounts' pass and returned it 85 yards for a touchdown.

Most defenders will go their entire collegiate career without experiencing the rush of scoring a touchdown, but Arkansas freshman Brad Spence accomplished that in his first college football game Saturday.

"It was a pretty fun experience seeing the crowd roar after I get my first pick in collegiate game, so it was a moment to remember," Spence said Tuesday. "Moment to cherish. You know, it’s not common for a freshman to get his first pick in his first game."

Spence said the play really boiled down to him being in the right place at the right time.

"You know, I played two coverages and I ended up seeing the ball and I had ball instincts," Spence said. "So, seeing the ball and went to go get it and it was like a shock when I caught it. I only saw green so I just ran to the touchdown. It was great."

Despite the Catamounts' offensive linemen making a valiant effort, Spence said he knew he had it all the way. The product of Klein Forest High School already earned his fellow linebackers' respect, but that play was another example of how bright Spence's future is.

"He’s a ball player," linebacker Jaheim Thomas said after the Western Carolina game. "He has a real bright future, so just seeing him out there and make plays and take it back, it was big for him."

Spence logged 19 snaps and earned a 77.6 grade from Pro Football Focus. That grade was the highest of any linebacker and his 77.1 coverage grade on 12 snaps in coverage ranked second on the team behind Hudson Clark (80.2).

The 6-foot-2, 237-pound linebacker has been with the Hogs since the spring and he's had plenty of time to grow in that span.

"I feel like I have matured and really gained my confidence throughout the process," Spence said. "It was something to get used to coming from high school to college, catching up on the speed was something I had to really focus on and tune in on."

Arkansas will take on Kent State at 3 p.m. CT Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.