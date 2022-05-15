BREAKING: Hogs land transfer WR Matt Landers

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

Just a few days after an official visit, Matt Landers has committed to Arkansas.

The transfer from Toledo will use his super senior season to play for the Razorbacks, he announced Sunday afternoon. He was also considering Auburn and Miami (Fla.).

A former three-star recruit out of Lakewood High in St. Petersburg, Fla., Landers began his career at Georgia when current Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman was an offensive line coach for the Bulldogs.

They were together for three seasons before Pittman became the Razorbacks’ head coach. Landers actually appeared in the 2020 season-opener between Georgia and Arkansas, which was Pittman’s first game, and caught two passes for 27 yards.

Those were the last catches he made at Georgia, as he ultimately entered the portal following the 2020 season and landed at Toledo.

Landers, who ended his Georgia career with 12 receptions for 132 yards and one touchdown, got off to a slow start for the Rockets. He caught just two passes in the first eight games, but then caught 18 for 486 yards and five touchdowns over the final five.

His final stat line featured 514 yards and five scores on 20 receptions, giving him an impressive 25.7-yard average. Pro Football Focus gave him an overall season grade of 80.2.

The addition of Landers addresses Pittman’s desire to add another wide receiver via the portal this offseason. He now has only one spot left in the 2022 class and that will likely go to a defensive lineman.

Click here for an updated look at Arkansas’ scholarship distribution for the 2022 season.