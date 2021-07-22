Burks featured on Biletnikoff watch list

Another day, another watch list for an Arkansas player.

Treylon Burks has been named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list. He is one of 51 players receiving preseason consideration for the award presented annually to the best wide receiver in college football.

It is the second watch list of the preseason for Burks, as he was also named to the 80-man list for the Maxwell Award earlier this week.

His inclusion is no surprise because Burks is coming off one of the most dominant seasons by a receiver in UA history. In just nine games, all against SEC competition, he caught 51 passes for 820 yards and seven touchdowns. That earned him second-team All-SEC accolades and an 82.6 grade from Pro Football Focus.

Excluding the Mississippi State game, when he played just 12 snaps and caught one pass before leaving with an injury, Burks averaged 6.3 receptions, 101.3 yards and just under one touchdown per game.

Without factoring in the lack of non-conference games, that would equate to 75 catches for 1,215 yards and 11 touchdowns in a 12-game season. Cobi Hamilton holds the single-season school record for receptions (90) and receiving yards (1,335), which were set in 2012, while Jarius Wright set the touchdowns record a year earlier with 12.

It is also worth mentioning that former Arkansas wide receiver Mike Woods, who transferred to Oklahoma this offseason, also made the watch list.

No Arkansas player has ever won the Biletnikoff Award since it was created in 1994, but the SEC has produced the last three winners: Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy and DeVonta Smith in 2018 and 2020, sandwiched around LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase in 2019.