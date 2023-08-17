The Arkansas Razorbacks will take the field for the 2023 college football season in 16 days when Western Carolina visits War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Saturday, September 2 for a 3 p.m. CT kickoff. Here at HawgBeat, we will count down the days until head coach Sam Pittman and his team run through the “A” for the first time. With 16 days remaining, we will take a look at a current player, former player, some interesting scores, highlights and other miscellaneous things in Razorback history tied to the number 16.

Highlights:

Current Player: #16 Isaiah Sategna

Did somebody say breakout season? The redshirt freshman from Fayetteville is poised to make a splash in the Razorbacks' offense in 2023. The once four-star prospect has elite speed and athleticism and has been nearly unguardable during fall camp. In high school, Sategna led the country with 1,908 yards receiving and 17 touchdowns as a senior at Fayetteville. The 5-foot-11 receiver also returned kickoffs, totaling 484 return yards with one touchdown.

Former Player: #16 Treylon Burks

In three seasons, the former Hog Treylon Burks totaled 2,399 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns while averaging 16.4 yards per catch. During his final season, Burks had six games of 100+ receiving yards against Georgia Southern (127 yards), Texas A&M (167 yards), Ole Miss (136 yards), Auburn (109 yards), Alabama (179 yards) and Missouri (129 yards). Burks was drafted by the Tennessee Titans at No. 18 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft and the 6-foot-3 receiver just suffered an injury in training camp on Wednesday.

1969: Arkansas 16 - Georgia 2

In the 35th Annual Sugar Bowl, the then-No. 6 Razorbacks took on the No. 8 Bulldogs. As seen by the score, this matchup was full of defensive plays. Georgia turned the ball over four times in its first six possessions with three fumbles and an interception. Arkansas' Bill Montgomery threw seven incompletions and an interception during the Razorbacks' first six possessions as well. In the second quarter, Montgomery hit wide receiver Chuck Dicus for a 27-yard touchdown pass to take a 7-0 lead. The Bulldogs' defense then forced a safety to get it to 7-2. After a Bob White field goal, Arkansas led the game 10-2 at halftime. With another scoreless quarter in the third, White kicked two more field goals to secure a 16-2 lead in the fourth quarter. Arkansas' defense stood tall and held Georgia without a score for the remainder of the game.

Junior Soli's 16 tackles for loss in 1995