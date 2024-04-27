Arkansas kicker Cam Little was selected 212th overall in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday. Little was the first — and currently only — Razorback off the board in this year's draft.

Little is the first kicker from Arkansas to be drafted since former Razorbacks Zach Hocker was taken by the Washington Redskins in the seventh round of the 2014 NFL Draft. Little joins Hocker, Kendall Trainor, Steve Little and Bill McClard as the only Arkansas kickers to be picked.

A native of Moore, Oklahoma, Little finished his Hog career as the most accuracte kicker in program history. During his three seasons in Fayetteville, Little made 82.8% of his field goals (53-for-64) and never missed an extra point (129-for-129). His career-high 56-yard field goal against Ole Miss (2023) is the seventh-longest in program history.

During his senior year in 2023, Little was named to All-SEC First Team by the league's coaches and was placed on the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List which is annually awarded to the collegiate athlete "who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement."