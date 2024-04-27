Cam Little drafted by Jacksonville Jaguars
Arkansas kicker Cam Little was selected 212th overall in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday. Little was the first — and currently only — Razorback off the board in this year's draft.
Little is the first kicker from Arkansas to be drafted since former Razorbacks Zach Hocker was taken by the Washington Redskins in the seventh round of the 2014 NFL Draft. Little joins Hocker, Kendall Trainor, Steve Little and Bill McClard as the only Arkansas kickers to be picked.
A native of Moore, Oklahoma, Little finished his Hog career as the most accuracte kicker in program history. During his three seasons in Fayetteville, Little made 82.8% of his field goals (53-for-64) and never missed an extra point (129-for-129). His career-high 56-yard field goal against Ole Miss (2023) is the seventh-longest in program history.
During his senior year in 2023, Little was named to All-SEC First Team by the league's coaches and was placed on the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List which is annually awarded to the collegiate athlete "who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement."
According to Pro Football Focus, the 6-foot-2, 179-pound kicker played a total of 119 snaps and finished with a kickoff grade of 90.2 and a field goal grade of 90.9.
NFL Next Gen Stats gave Little a prospect grade of 5.85, which equates to an "average backup or special-teamer" according to NFL.com. NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein projected that Little would be picked in the 6-through-7 round range prior to the draft.
"Little generates good velocity into the ball and hits it with consistency," Zierlein said. "He will leave some kicks out to the right on misses, but you won't see dead pulls. He has the leg strength for the league and just needs to become more automatic on kicks from 40-49 yards out."