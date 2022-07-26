Catalon, Pool named to Nagurski Trophy watch list

The preseason honors keep on coming for Arkansas' linebacker Bumper Pool and safety Jalen Catalon as they were named to the preseason watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Tuesday.

After being named to the Dick Butkus and Jim Thorpe award watch lists yesterday, honoring the nation's best linebacker and defensive back, respectively, the pair of Razorback defenders are among the 85 players to earn the distinction.

Much to the pleasure of Sam Pittman's staff, the former four-star out of Lucas, Texas (Lovejoy) announced his return as a super-senior following Arkansas' 24-10 Outback Bowl victory over Penn State. Pool put together a strong 2021 campaign, securing a second consecutive 100+ tackle season.

Catalon didn't have quite the impact of Pool on Arkansas' '21 season after suffering a shoulder injury just six games into the season, but his on-field showing in that half-season has earned him favor as one of the nation's top defensive backs heading into 2022.

More on the award courtesy of Arkansas communications below

The Football Writers Association of America and the Charlotte Touchdown Club will announce finalists for the 2022 trophy on Nov. 16, and the winner will be unveiled on Dec. 5 at the Bronko Nagurski Awards Banquet in Charlotte, N.C.

Players may be added or removed from the watch list during the course of the season. As in previous years, the FWAA will announce a National Defensive Player of the Week each Tuesday this season. If not already on the watch list, each week’s honored player will be added at that time.