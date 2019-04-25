We're catching up with them all to see what they've been up to and how they've been living since the craziness of recruitment has ended.

Arkansas brought in 11 of their 2019 signees early for spring football but there are still 16 players from the no. 20 recruiting class wrapping up their senior year of high school.

Arkansas linebacker signee Zach Zimos was the only linebacker signed in the 2019 class, though that may change once more transfers enter the portal this spring.

The Texas native was originally committed to Cal before his recruitment caught fire and he began picking up several more offers, including Arkansas. He took official visits to Purdue, Missouri, Texas Tech and Arkansas before calling the Hogs in August.

"It's been somewhat different since recruitment ended but change is a good thing. I've been able to focus on the future instead of not knowing what all the future will bring, that definitely helps.

"Since signing, I've been working on what everyone has been doing when it comes to getting stronger, faster, the little movements, first steps, footwork and gaining good weight.

"Being able to come up on campus for three days instead of going to the spring game was very beneficial. I was getting in as much knowledge of the playbook as possible and being with coaches and teammates too. I know once I get on campus the weight will come so I'm focusing on not gaining unnecessary weight. I'm at 210 right now but I've given up soda for over two years now and candy for months as well." - Zimos

