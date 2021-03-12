Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30

Arkansas opens up its series at Louisiana Tech on Friday. (Phil Elson/Twitter)

Pregame Notes

As expected, Arkansas is using its usual lineup, with Braydon Webb back in left field and hitting ninth. That moves Jalen Battles up to the 8-hole. Full lineups are listed below.

T-4th: Arkansas 3, Louisiana Tech 0

After Christian Franklin reached on a leadoff error, Matt Goodheart notched the first hit of the game by either team. It was a two-run home run to right-center to give the Razorbacks a 2-0 lead. That seemed to get the offense going, as Cayden Wallace followed with a double and then scored on an RBI single by Brady Slavens.

B-5th: Louisiana Tech 4, Arkansas 3

A leadoff HBP and single by 9-hole Alex Ray chased Peyton Pallette with no outs in the fifth. Ryan Costeiu came in out of the bullpen and, after a strikeout, gave up an RBI single to Hunter Wells and a two-run triple to Parker Bates. That ties the game. Bates ended up scoring on a sacrifice fly by Steele Netterville.

T-6th: Arkansas 4, Louisiana Tech 4

The Bulldogs' lead didn't last long. With one out in the sixth, Wallace crushed a solo home run to left field to tie it up.

B-6th: Louisiana Tech 5, Arkansas 4

Patrick Wicklander comes out of the bullpen to pitch the sixth and gives up three straight hits. The last was an RBI single by Jorge Corona, giving the Bulldogs the lead again.

B-7th: Louisiana Tech 7, Arkansas 4

Louisiana Tech tacks on two more runs on a two-out single by Ben Brantley.

T-8th: Arkansas 7, Louisiana Tech 7

With two outs and the bases loaded, Zack Gregory was hit by a pitch to score a run and then Robert Moore followed with a two-run single that tied the game.

T-10th: Arkansas 9, Louisiana Tech 7

After a leadoff pinch-hit double by Charlie Welch, Jalen Battles hit his first home run at Arkansas. The two-run bomb gives the Razorbacks the lead.

