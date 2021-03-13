Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30

Jalen Battles was the hero of Game 1. (SEC Media)

HawgBeat's coverage of the Diamond Hogs' Road to Omaha is brought to you by CJ's Butcher Boy Burgers, which has locations in Fayetteville and Russellville.

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Pregame Notes

The only change in Arkansas' lineup is Zack Gregory starting in left field and hitting ninth instead of Braydon Webb. Louisiana Tech's only change is starting a new catcher - Kyle Hasler. Full lineups are posted below.

T-1st: Arkansas 2, Louisiana Tech 0

With two outs, Arkansas strikes first on a double to the left field corner by Brady Slavens. That drives in a pair of runs.

T-4th: Arkansas 4, Louisiana Tech 0

Cayden Wallace leads off the fourth inning with a solo home run that had just enough to clear the left field fence. Later in the inning, with the bases loaded, Gregory hit a fly ball to center that was deep enough for a sacrifice fly that drove in another run.

B-4th: Arkansas 4, Louisiana Tech 1

Jalen Battles made a great diving stop on a grounder by Steele Nettleville and then threw a strike to second for a force, but the Razorbacks couldn't quite turn the double play. That allowed the runner on third to score.

T-5th: Arkansas 5, Louisiana Tech 1

Slavens' second double of the day gets over the right fielder's head and drives in Christian Franklin from third.

