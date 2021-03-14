 Arkansas Razorbacks at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (Game 3)
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-14 10:17:04 -0500') }} baseball Edit

CJ's Scoring Recap: Louisiana Tech 2, Arkansas 0 (Game 3)

Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
Arkansas is looking to remain unbeaten and complete a sweep of Louisiana Tech on Sunday.
Arkansas is looking to remain unbeaten and complete a sweep of Louisiana Tech on Sunday. (SEC Media)

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Pregame Notes

Louisiana Tech is using the same lineup as yesterday, while Arkansas made one change: Braydon Webb is back in left field and hitting ninth, replacing Zack Gregory.

B-5th: Louisiana Tech 2, Arkansas 0

Louisiana Tech opens the fifth inning with three straight hits. The last of which was an RBI single by Ben Brantley.

Later in the inning, with the bases loaded, Taylor Young hit a ground ball that Jalen Battles was able to dive and stop to get the force at third, but a run scored on the fielder's choice.

FINAL - Louisiana Tech 2, Arkansas 0

First pitch: 11 a.m. CT

TV: Cox Sports TV (CST)

Stream: ESPN+

Listen: Click here (FREE)

In-depth preview: Hogs hit the road to face Louisiana Tech (FREE)

~Starting pitchers for Arkansas and Louisiana Tech

~Scouting report on the Bulldogs

~DVH connection

~Stat of the week

~Stat comparison

Game 1 Recap + Box: Hogs rally again, beat LA Tech on 10th-inning HR

Game 2 Recap + Box: Vermillion helps Hogs clinch series at LA Tech

Starting Lineups
Arkansas Louisiana Tech

1. Robert Moore - 2B

1. Taylor Young - 2B

2. Christian Franklin - CF

2. Hunter Wells - 3B

3. Matt Goodheart - DH

3. Parker Bates - CF

4. Cayden Wallace - RF

4. Steele Netterville - RF

5. Brady Slavens - 1B

5. Philip Matulia - LF

6. Casey Opitz - C

6. Manny Garcia - DH

7. Cullen Smith - 3B

7. Ben Brantley - 1B

8. Jalen Battles - SS

8. Kyle Hasler - C

9. Braydon Webb - LF

9. Alex Ray - SS

Pitching: LHP Lael Lockhart

Pitching: RHP Jarret Whorff
{{ article.author_name }}