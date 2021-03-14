CJ's Scoring Recap: Louisiana Tech 2, Arkansas 0 (Game 3)
Pregame Notes
Louisiana Tech is using the same lineup as yesterday, while Arkansas made one change: Braydon Webb is back in left field and hitting ninth, replacing Zack Gregory.
B-5th: Louisiana Tech 2, Arkansas 0
Louisiana Tech opens the fifth inning with three straight hits. The last of which was an RBI single by Ben Brantley.
Later in the inning, with the bases loaded, Taylor Young hit a ground ball that Jalen Battles was able to dive and stop to get the force at third, but a run scored on the fielder's choice.
FINAL - Louisiana Tech 2, Arkansas 0
First pitch: 11 a.m. CT
TV: Cox Sports TV (CST)
Stream: ESPN+
Listen: Click here (FREE)
In-depth preview: Hogs hit the road to face Louisiana Tech (FREE)
~Starting pitchers for Arkansas and Louisiana Tech
~Scouting report on the Bulldogs
~DVH connection
~Stat of the week
~Stat comparison
Game 1 Recap + Box: Hogs rally again, beat LA Tech on 10th-inning HR
Game 2 Recap + Box: Vermillion helps Hogs clinch series at LA Tech
Rivals Composite Baseball Poll - March 9
Vermillion back in rotation for LA Tech series
WATCH: Van Horn previews Louisiana Tech series
HawgBeat's Week 3 Arkansas Pitching Report Card
|Arkansas
|Louisiana Tech
|
1. Robert Moore - 2B
|
1. Taylor Young - 2B
|
2. Christian Franklin - CF
|
2. Hunter Wells - 3B
|
3. Matt Goodheart - DH
|
3. Parker Bates - CF
|
4. Cayden Wallace - RF
|
4. Steele Netterville - RF
|
5. Brady Slavens - 1B
|
5. Philip Matulia - LF
|
6. Casey Opitz - C
|
6. Manny Garcia - DH
|
7. Cullen Smith - 3B
|
7. Ben Brantley - 1B
|
8. Jalen Battles - SS
|
8. Kyle Hasler - C
|
9. Braydon Webb - LF
|
9. Alex Ray - SS
|
Pitching: LHP Lael Lockhart
|
Pitching: RHP Jarret Whorff