HawgBeat's coverage of the Diamond Hogs' Road to Omaha is brought to you by CJ's Butcher Boy Burgers , which has locations in Fayetteville and Russellville.

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread , where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Louisiana Tech is using the same lineup as yesterday, while Arkansas made one change: Braydon Webb is back in left field and hitting ninth, replacing Zack Gregory.

Louisiana Tech opens the fifth inning with three straight hits. The last of which was an RBI single by Ben Brantley.

Later in the inning, with the bases loaded, Taylor Young hit a ground ball that Jalen Battles was able to dive and stop to get the force at third, but a run scored on the fielder's choice.