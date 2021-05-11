 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Arkansas State Redwolves baseball
CJ's Butcher Boy Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Arkansas State

Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

Follow along as Arkansas and Arkansas State meet in baseball for the first time in school history.
Follow along as Arkansas and Arkansas State meet in baseball for the first time in school history. (SEC Media Portal)

HawgBeat's coverage of the Diamond Hogs' Road to Omaha is brought to you by CJ's Butcher Boy Burgers, which has locations in Fayetteville and Russellville.

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Pregame Notes

Arkansas is going back to its usual lineup, moving Matt Goodheart back into the 2-hole and bumping everyone back into their normal spots. It's also worth noting that Dylan Leach is starting at catcher to give Casey Opitz a day off and that Cullen Smith is starting at third base instead of Jacob Nesbit.

Starting lineups for both teams are listed below.

--------------------------------------

First pitch: 6:30 p.m. CT

Stream: SEC Network-Plus (link)

Listen: Click here (FREE)

In-depth preview: Hogs end midweek slate with historic matchup vs. Arkansas State (FREE)

~Starting pitchers for Arkansas and Arkansas State

~Arkansas State's top hitters

~Stat comparison

~Notes and tidbits

~Home run tracker

Starting Lineups
Arkansas Arkansas State

1. Zack Gregory - LF

1. Drew Tipton - CF

2. Matt Goodheart - DH

2. Liam Hicks - C

3. Cayden Wallace - RF

3. Ben Klutts - 3B

4. Brady Slavens - 1B

4. Tyler Duncan - RF

5. Christian Franklin - CF

5. Jaylon Deshazier - LF

6. Robert Moore - 2B

6. Sky-Lar Culver - DH

7. Cullen Smith - 3B

7. Blake McCutchen - SS

8. Jalen Battles - SS

8. Jared Toler - 1B

9. Dylan Leach - C

9. Garrett Olson - 2B

Pitching: RHP Jaxon Wiggins

Pitching: RHP Tyler Jeans
