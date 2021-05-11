CJ's Butcher Boy Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Arkansas State
Pregame Notes
Arkansas is going back to its usual lineup, moving Matt Goodheart back into the 2-hole and bumping everyone back into their normal spots. It's also worth noting that Dylan Leach is starting at catcher to give Casey Opitz a day off and that Cullen Smith is starting at third base instead of Jacob Nesbit.
Starting lineups for both teams are listed below.
--------------------------------------
First pitch: 6:30 p.m. CT
Stream: SEC Network-Plus (link)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
In-depth preview: Hogs end midweek slate with historic matchup vs. Arkansas State (FREE)
~Starting pitchers for Arkansas and Arkansas State
~Arkansas State's top hitters
~Stat comparison
~Notes and tidbits
~Home run tracker
|Arkansas
|Arkansas State
|
1. Zack Gregory - LF
|
1. Drew Tipton - CF
|
2. Matt Goodheart - DH
|
2. Liam Hicks - C
|
3. Cayden Wallace - RF
|
3. Ben Klutts - 3B
|
4. Brady Slavens - 1B
|
4. Tyler Duncan - RF
|
5. Christian Franklin - CF
|
5. Jaylon Deshazier - LF
|
6. Robert Moore - 2B
|
6. Sky-Lar Culver - DH
|
7. Cullen Smith - 3B
|
7. Blake McCutchen - SS
|
8. Jalen Battles - SS
|
8. Jared Toler - 1B
|
9. Dylan Leach - C
|
9. Garrett Olson - 2B
|
Pitching: RHP Jaxon Wiggins
|
Pitching: RHP Tyler Jeans