CJ's Butcher Boy Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. NC State (Game 3)
Pregame Notes
Arkansas made the surprising decision to start Kevin Kopps for Game 3. Christian Franklin is back in the starting lineup after coming off the bench Saturday, plus Charlie Welch was moved down in the lineup.
North Carolina State is using the same lineup.
Lineups for both teams are listed below.
B-2nd: Arkansas 1, NC State 0
Christian Franklin reached on an error to start the inning and eventually scored on a two-out double by Charlie Welch.
T-3rd: NC State 2, Arkansas 1
With two outs, Jonny Butler launched a two-run home run to give the Wolfpack the lead.
B-7th: Arkansas 2, NC State 2
With two outs, Cayden Wallace ties it up with a solo home run. It's his 14th of the season, tying Heston Kjerstad for the UA freshman record.
T-9th: NC State 3, Arkansas 2
The last pitch of Kevin Kopps' night - and possibly his career - is hit into the Hog Pen by Jose Torres for a solo home run.
FINAL - NC State 3, Arkansas 2
--------------------------------------
First pitch: 5 p.m. CT
TV: ESPN2
Listen: Click here (FREE)
PREVIEW: Arkansas, NC State meet with trip to Omaha at stake (FREE)
~Super Regional schedule
~Starting pitchers
~Weather Report
~Much, much more
Game 1 Recap + Box: Bats come alive in blowout over NC State
Wicklander sets tone in super regional opener
Game 2 Recap + Box: Comeback falls short, Wolfpack force Game 3
|Arkansas
|N.C. State
|
1. Matt Goodheart - RF
|
1. Austin Murr - 1B
|
2. Cayden Wallace - LF
|
2. Tyler McDonough - CF
|
3. Brady Slavens - 1B
|
3. Jonny Butler - LF
|
4. Christian Franklin - CF
|
4. Terrell Tatum - DH
|
5. Robert Moore - 2B
|
5. Jose Torres - SS
|
6. Cullen Smith - 3B
|
6. Luca Tresh - C
|
7. Charlie Welch - DH
|
7. Devonte Brown - RF
|
8. Casey Opitz - C
|
8. Vojtech Mensik - 3B
|
9. Jalen Battles - SS
|
9. J.T. Jarrett - 2B
|
Pitching: RHP Kevin Kopps
|
Pitching: RHP Matt Willadsen