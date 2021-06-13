CJ's Butcher Boy Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. NC State (Game 3)

Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30 NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

HawgBeat's coverage of the Diamond Hogs' Road to Omaha is brought to you by CJ's Butcher Boy Burgers , which has locations in Fayetteville and Russellville.

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread , where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Arkansas made the surprising decision to start Kevin Kopps for Game 3. Christian Franklin is back in the starting lineup after coming off the bench Saturday, plus Charlie Welch was moved down in the lineup.

North Carolina State is using the same lineup.

Lineups for both teams are listed below.