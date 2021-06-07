CJ's Butcher Boy Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Nebraska (Game 7)
Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS
HawgBeat's coverage of the Diamond Hogs' Road to Omaha is brought to you by CJ's Butcher Boy Burgers, which has locations in Fayetteville and Russellville.
Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.
Pregame Notes
Dave Van Horn has moved a couple of players back to their normal positions - Matt Goodheart to designated hitter and Cayden Wallace to right field - and inserted Zack Gregory into left field.
Nebraska is using its same lineup.
Full lineups for both teams are listed below.
T-2nd: Nebraska 1, Arkansas 0
After a perfect first inning, Jaxon Wiggins gave up a leadoff home run to Luke Roskam in the second. It was a no-doubter.
T-3rd: Nebraska 2, Arkansas 0
Wiggins walked the first two batters and Arkansas turned things over to Kevin Kopps. Joe Acker laid down a sacrifice bunt and then Jaxon Hallmark notched an RBI on a ground out.
B-5th: Nebraska 2, Arkansas 1
Casey Opitz gets the Razorbacks on the board with a leadoff home run that cleared the left field bullpen.
--------------------------------------
First pitch: 6 p.m. CT
Stream: ESPN3
Listen: Click here (FREE)
Taking a Closer Look at...
2021 Fayetteville Regional Schedule
Friday, June 4
Game 1 – Arkansas 13, NJIT 8 – RECAP + BOX
Game 2 – Nebraska 8, Northeastern 6 -- RECAP
Saturday, June 5
Game 3 – NJIT 3, Northeastern 2 (Northeastern eliminated)
Game 4 – Arkansas 5, Nebraska 1 – RECAP + BOX
Sunday, June 6
Game 5 – Nebraska 18, NJIT 4
Game 6 – Nebraska 5, Arkansas 3 -- RECAP + BOX
Monday, June 7 (If Necessary)
Game 7 – Arkansas vs. Nebraska – 6:00 p.m. CT
MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE FROM HAWGBEAT
Regional Notebook: Kopps honored, Game 1 starters, more
Pair of coaches DVH recruited landed in Fayetteville Regional
WATCH: Hutch previews Nebraska with HuskerOnline insider
Diamond Hogs draw 3 conference champs in regional
WATCH: Van Horn discusses NCAA Tourney draw
Baseball captures rare SEC title for Hogs
Takeaways from Diamond Hogs' 1st SEC Tourney title
Call the Kopps: Beet juice and college baseball's most dominant pitcher
|Arkansas
|Nebraska
|
1. Matt Goodheart - DH
|
1. Joe Acker - RF
|
2. Cayden Wallace - RF
|
2. Jaxon Hallmark - CF
|
3. Brady Slavens - 1B
|
3. Spencer Schwellenbach - SS
|
4. Christian Franklin - CF
|
4. Luke Roskam - 1B
|
5. Robert Moore - 2B
|
5. Griffin Everitt - C
|
6. Casey Opitz - C
|
6. Cam Chick - 2B
|
7. Cullen Smith - 3B
|
7. Brice Matthews - 3B
|
8. Jalen Battles - SS
|
8. Mojo Hagge - LF
|
9. Zack Gregory - LF
|
9. Logan Foster - DH
|
Pitching: RHP Jaxon Wiggins
|
Pitching: LHP Cade Povich