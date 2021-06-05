CJ's Scoring Recap: Arkansas 5, Nebraska 1 (Fayetteville Regional)

Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30

NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

Follow along as Arkansas plays Nebraska in the winner's bracket game in the 2021 Fayetteville Regional. (SEC Media Portal)

HawgBeat's coverage of the Diamond Hogs' Road to Omaha is brought to you by CJ's Butcher Boy Burgers, which has locations in Fayetteville and Russellville.

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Pregame Notes

Head coach Dave Van Horn has penciled in the same batting order as Friday's game against NJIT. Lineups for both teams are listed below.

B-1st: Arkansas 1, Nebraska 0

Matt Goodheart leads off the bottom of the first with his 13th home run of the season.

B-2nd: Arkansas 3, Nebraska 0

With a couple of runners on, Braydon Webb delivers an RBI single through the left side. Later in the inning, with the bases loaded and only one out, Cayden Wallace drove in another run on a sacrifice fly.

T-6th: Arkansas 3, Nebraska 1

Patrick Wicklander gave up a leadoff single, at which point Arkansas turned things over to Kevin Kopps. He retired the first two batters, but Luke Roskam managed a two-out RBI single to get Nebraska on the board.

B-6th: Arkansas 5, Nebraska 1

With the bases loaded, Christian Franklin drew a four-pitch walk to bring in a run. The very next pitch got by the catcher for a passed ball that allowed another run to score.

FINAL - Arkansas 5, Nebraska 1

2021 Fayetteville Regional Schedule

Friday, June 4

Game 1 – Arkansas 13, NJIT 8 – RECAP + BOX

Game 2 – Nebraska 8, Northeastern 6 -- RECAP Saturday, June 5

Game 3 – NJIT 3, Northeastern 2 (Northeastern eliminated)

Game 4 – Arkansas vs. Nebraska – 8:00 p.m. CT Sunday, June 6

Game 5 – NJIT vs. Game 4 Loser – 2:00 p.m. CT

Game 6 – Game 4 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner – 8:00 p.m. CT Monday, June 7 (If Necessary)

Game 7 – If the Game 5 Winner Wins Game 6 – 6:00 p.m. CT (time subject to change)

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE FROM HAWGBEAT