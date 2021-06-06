CJ's Scoring Recap: Nebraska 5, Arkansas 3 (Fayetteville Regional)

HawgBeat's coverage of the Diamond Hogs' Road to Omaha is brought to you by CJ's Butcher Boy Burgers , which has locations in Fayetteville and Russellville.

After missing the last five games with an ankle injury, Brady Slavens is back in the lineup and starting at first base. To make room for him, Cullen Smith moved back to third base and Cayden Wallace shifted back to the outfield - albeit in left field so Matt Goodheart can remain in right field. With Charlie Welch starting as the designated hitter, Braydon Webb is out of the lineup.

Nebraska's lineup is similar to Saturday night, but Max Anderson will miss his second straight game after getting hurt in the first game against the Razorbacks. Logan Foster is also playing.

Full lineups for both teams are posted below.