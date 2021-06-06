CJ's Scoring Recap: Nebraska 5, Arkansas 3 (Fayetteville Regional)
Pregame Notes
After missing the last five games with an ankle injury, Brady Slavens is back in the lineup and starting at first base. To make room for him, Cullen Smith moved back to third base and Cayden Wallace shifted back to the outfield - albeit in left field so Matt Goodheart can remain in right field. With Charlie Welch starting as the designated hitter, Braydon Webb is out of the lineup.
Nebraska's lineup is similar to Saturday night, but Max Anderson will miss his second straight game after getting hurt in the first game against the Razorbacks. Logan Foster is also playing.
Full lineups for both teams are posted below.
B-1st: Nebraska 1, Arkansas 0
The Cornhuskers strike first. Jaxon Hallmark hit a solo home run over the center field wall to make it 1-0 in the first.
T-3rd: Arkansas 3, Nebraska 1
The Razorbacks tie it up with an RBI single by Cayden Wallace. An error on that hit allowed Wallace to take an extra base, putting runners on second and third.
With Brady Slavens up to bat, Kyle Perry sailed a pitch over the catcher's head. The wild pitch brought in one run and then catcher's throw to the pitcher got away, with that error allowing Wallace to score. Two runs came home on the play.
B-3rd: Arkansas 3, Nebraska 2
Logan Foster reached on an error to start the inning and eventually scored on a sacrifice fly by Jaxon Hallmark.
B-5th: Nebraska 5, Arkansas 3
After starting the fifth with a strikeout, Lael Lockhart gave up three straight singles. The last of those hits was an RBI single by Spencer Schwellenbach. With two outs, Griffin Everitt delivered a two-run single to give the Cornhuskers the lead.
FINAL - Nebraska 5, Arkansas 3
--------------------------------------
First pitch: 8 p.m. CT
Stream: ESPN3
Listen: Click here (FREE)
Taking a Closer Look at...
2021 Fayetteville Regional Schedule
Friday, June 4
Game 1 – Arkansas 13, NJIT 8 – RECAP + BOX
Game 2 – Nebraska 8, Northeastern 6 -- RECAP
Saturday, June 5
Game 3 – NJIT 3, Northeastern 2 (Northeastern eliminated)
Game 4 – Arkansas 5, Nebraska 1 – RECAP + BOX
Sunday, June 6
Game 5 – Nebraska 18, NJIT 4
Game 6 – Arkansas vs. Nebraska – 8:00 p.m. CT
Monday, June 7 (If Necessary)
Game 7 – Arkansas vs. Nebraska – 6:00 p.m. CT (time subject to change)
|Arkansas
|Nebraska
|
1. Matt Goodheart - RF
|
1. Joe Acker - RF
|
2. Cayden Wallace - LF
|
2. Jaxon Hallmark - CF
|
3. Charlie Welch - DH
|
3. Spencer Schwellenbach - SS
|
4. Brady Slavens - 1B
|
4. Luke Roskam - 1B
|
5. Christian Franklin - CF
|
5. Griffin Everitt - C
|
6. Robert Moore - 2B
|
6. Cam Chick - 2B
|
7. Cullen Smith - 3B
|
7. Brice Matthews - 2B
|
8. Casey Opitz - C
|
8. Mojo Hagge - LF
|
9. Jalen Battles - SS
|
9. Logan Foster - DH
|
Pitching: LHP Lael Lockhart
|
Pitching: LHP Kyle Perry