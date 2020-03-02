Closer look at Arkansas's 2021 RB offers
The Arkansas Razorbacks will have a somewhat packed running back room in 2020 but graduating Rakeem Boyd and TJ Hammonds will free up room for a new addition or two in the 2021 class.
So far, new Arkansas running backs coach Jimmy Smith has sent out 10 offers to prospects in five different states. The staff as a whole has offered 120 2021 recruits and counting.
A former high school head coach in Georgia, Smith's main recruiting territories naturally include the Peach State, as well as south Florida, central Alabama and south Arkansas.
Here's a closer look at the running backs Arkansas has offered and their recruitment:
ICYMI: Closer look at QB offers
Committed Elsewhere (1)
Alabama native, 4-star running back Armoni Goodwin began receiving DI interest after a 1400-yard season as a sophomore. He committed to Auburn a month and a half after the Tigers offered him last summer, then sustained an ACL/MCL injury just three games into his junior season. Goodwin just went back to visit Auburn at the end of the contact period. He's racked up offers from 10 DI programs.
Available (9)
Texas all-purpose running back Cam'Ron Valdez shows off his speed right off the bat in his junior highlights and it's clear why he's a Rivals250 member. He has more than 20 Division-I offers so far but is being slept on by the majority of top programs including Baylor, A&M and Texas. He's already got plans in the books to officially visit Oklahoma State and Texas Tech this spring/summer and the Razorbacks hope to get him on campus on March 7 to work their way into the mix. All of Valdez's FutureCasts are in for the Red Raiders as he's visited Lubbock on three separate occasions already including in January of this year. Valdez plays in Rockdale, Texas, midway between Austin and College Station. The clock is already ticking for the 4-star who says he wants to make a decision this summer.
The highest-ranked of Arkansas's RB offers, Evan Pryor hails from North Carolina, a rare recruiting ground for the Razorbacks. Pryor has over 30 DI offers and he's been to visit Penn State, Georgia, North Carolina and Alabama several times already. Pryor had over 2,000 all-purpose yards as a junior. He cut a list of favorites down to six on Feb. 13: UNC, Georgia, Penn State, Ohio State, USC and Oklahoma.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news