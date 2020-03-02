The Arkansas Razorbacks will have a somewhat packed running back room in 2020 but graduating Rakeem Boyd and TJ Hammonds will free up room for a new addition or two in the 2021 class.

So far, new Arkansas running backs coach Jimmy Smith has sent out 10 offers to prospects in five different states. The staff as a whole has offered 120 2021 recruits and counting.

A former high school head coach in Georgia, Smith's main recruiting territories naturally include the Peach State, as well as south Florida, central Alabama and south Arkansas.

Here's a closer look at the running backs Arkansas has offered and their recruitment: