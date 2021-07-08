 Arkansas Razorbacks Commitment Analysis: Rivals150 wing Barry Dunning Jr.
2021-07-08

Commitment Analysis: Rivals150 wing Barry Dunning Jr.

Jackson Collier
HawgBeat Contributor
Barry Dunning Jr. committed to Arkansas earlier this week.
Barry Dunning Jr. committed to Arkansas earlier this week. (Nike/Jon Lopez)

Arkansas landed its second commitment in the 2022 class this week with the addition of Mobile, Ala., wing Barry Dunning Jr.

The 2021 Alabama Gatorade Player of the Year, Dunning held held offers from Alabama and Auburn before narrowing his choices down to Memphis, South Alabama and Arkansas.

No doubt the versatile 6-foot-6 wing/forward fits the mold of an Eric Musselman basketball player, but what exactly are the Razorbacks getting in his game?

Some fans have expressed skepticism of this commitment, with the combination of his rankings falling in the Rivals150 (54th to 116th) and deciding between schools like Memphis and South Alabama rather than Auburn or Alabama.

By all means, Dunning is a talented basketball player, but the most important thing to remember is that fit carries a great deal of weight in roster building.

