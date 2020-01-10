Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30 NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

There will be four new head coaches in the SEC for the 2020 season. Here’s a breakdown of their contracts, as we know them today…

Total deal: Six years, $24 million

Annual salary: $4 million (Previously: $750,000 at Appalachian State)

**Winning eight or more games or a bowl game in first two years would result in a one-year extension with an annual raise of $100,000**

Former coach: Barry Odom - $3.05 million

Buyout: 70% of remaining contract (half due within 30 days, other half paid in monthly installments for remainder of term and subject to mitigation)

Salary pool for assistants: $5.2 million

Salary pool for administrative staff: $1.2 million (doesn’t include strength and conditioning staff)

Total incentives: $850,000

**Wins No. 10, No. 11 and No. 12 = $25,000 each ($75,000 total)

**Finish in final Top 25 poll = $25,000

**Participate in SEC championship game = $100,000 (plus $50,000 for winning it)

**SEC Coach of the Year = $25,000

**National Coach of the Year = $50,000

**Non-cumulative bowl incentives = $500,000 max

-- Win the national championship = $500,000

-- Reach national championship game = $300,000

-- Appear in CFP semifinal bowl = $250,000

-- Appear in New Year’s Six non-semifinal bowl = $150,000

-- Appear in Outback, Music City, Gator, Texas, Liberty, Belk/Las Vegas or Citrus Bowl = $100,000

-- Appear in lower-tier bowl (Birmingham/Independence) = $50,000

**“Aspirational Academic” clause = $25,000