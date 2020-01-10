Contract breakdowns for all 4 new SEC head coaches
There will be four new head coaches in the SEC for the 2020 season. Here’s a breakdown of their contracts, as we know them today…
Missouri - Eliah Drinkwitz
Total deal: Six years, $24 million
Annual salary: $4 million (Previously: $750,000 at Appalachian State)
**Winning eight or more games or a bowl game in first two years would result in a one-year extension with an annual raise of $100,000**
Former coach: Barry Odom - $3.05 million
Buyout: 70% of remaining contract (half due within 30 days, other half paid in monthly installments for remainder of term and subject to mitigation)
Salary pool for assistants: $5.2 million
Salary pool for administrative staff: $1.2 million (doesn’t include strength and conditioning staff)
Total incentives: $850,000
**Wins No. 10, No. 11 and No. 12 = $25,000 each ($75,000 total)
**Finish in final Top 25 poll = $25,000
**Participate in SEC championship game = $100,000 (plus $50,000 for winning it)
**SEC Coach of the Year = $25,000
**National Coach of the Year = $50,000
**Non-cumulative bowl incentives = $500,000 max
-- Win the national championship = $500,000
-- Reach national championship game = $300,000
-- Appear in CFP semifinal bowl = $250,000
-- Appear in New Year’s Six non-semifinal bowl = $150,000
-- Appear in Outback, Music City, Gator, Texas, Liberty, Belk/Las Vegas or Citrus Bowl = $100,000
-- Appear in lower-tier bowl (Birmingham/Independence) = $50,000
**“Aspirational Academic” clause = $25,000
Ole Miss - Lane Kiffin
Total deal: Four years, $16.2 million
Annual salary: $3.9 million in 2020, $4 million in 2021, $4.1 million in 2022, $4.2 million in 2023 (Previously: $1.432 million at Florida Atlantic)
Former coach: Matt Luke - $3.1 million
Buyout: TBA
Salary pool for assistants: $5.3 million
Salary pool for administrative staff: $2.2 million (five positions - strength and conditioning coaches, football operations, analysts, video, recruiting and player personnel staff)
Total incentives: $2.25 million
**SEC wins No. 6, No. 7 and No. 8 = $150,000 each ($450,000 total)
**Regular-season, non-conference win over Power 5 opponent = $100,000
**Participate in SEC championship game = $150,000 (plus $250,000 for winning it)
**SEC Coach of the Year = $50,000
**National Coach of the Year = $100,000
**Non-cumulative bowl incentives = $1 million max
-- Win the national championship = $1 million
-- Reach national championship game = $750,000
-- Appear in CFP semifinal bowl = $500,000
-- Appear in New Year’s Six non-semifinal bowl = $250,000
-- Appear in Citrus Bowl = $125,000
-- Appear in Outback, Music City, Gator, Texas, Liberty, or Belk/Las Vegas Bowl = $100,000
-- Appear in lower-tier bowl (Birmingham/Independence) = $50,000
**Single-year APR of 950 = $100,000 (plus $50,000 if 975 or better)
Mississippi State - Mike Leach
Total deal: Four years, $20 million
Annual salary: $5 million (Previously: $3.75 million at Washington State)
Former coach: Joe Moorhead - $3.05 million
Buyout: TBA
Salary pool for assistants: $4.7 million
Salary pool for administrative staff: N/A
Total incentives: $1.4 million
**Participate in SEC championship game = $100,000 (plus $150,000 for winning it)
**SEC Coach of the Year = $50,000
**National Coach of the Year = $100,000
**Non-cumulative bowl incentives = $1 million max
**Win the national championship = $1 million
**Reach national championship game = $500,000
**Appear in CFP semifinal game = $400,000
**Appear in New Year’s Six non-semifinal game = $200,000
**Appear in Citrus Bowl = $150,000
**Appear in Taxslayer, Outback, Belk, Music City, Texas or Liberty Bowl = $100,000
**Appear in Birmingham, Las Vegas, Independence or other “Tier 3” bowl = $75,000
Arkansas - Sam Pittman
Total deal: Five years, $15 million
Annual salary: $3 million (Previously: $900,000 as Georgia OL coach)
**Winning six games would increase salary by $250,000, winning seven would increase it by $500,000, winning eight or more would increase it by $750,000**
**Eligible for two one-year extensions if he reaches a bowl game**
Former coach: Chad Morris - $3.5 million ($4 million in 2019 because of retention bonus)
Buyout: 70% of remaining deal if winning percentage is .500 or better, 50% of remaining deal if winning percentage is below .500 (paid in monthly installments for remainder of term and subject to mitigation)
Salary pool for assistants: $5.025 million (breakdown)
Salary pool for administrative staff: N/A
Total incentives: $1.35 million
**Participate in SEC championship game = $100,000 (plus $150,000 for winning it)
**SEC Coach of the Year = $25,000
**National Coach of the Year = $50,000
**Non-cumulative bowl incentives = $1 million max
-- Win the national championship = $1 million
-- Reach national championship game = $500,000
-- Appear in New Year’s Six bowl = $200,000
-- Appear in “Tier 2” bowl = $150,000
-- Appear in “Tier 3” bowl = $100,000
**Graduate 80% of student-athletes in same academic year (or earlier) in which they exhaust their athletic eligibility = $12,500 (plus $12,500 if 90% or more)