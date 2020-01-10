News More News
Contract breakdowns for all 4 new SEC head coaches

The four new SEC head coaches for 2020 are Lane Kiffin (T-L) at Ole Miss, Eliah Drinkwitz (T-R) at Missouri, Mike Leach (B-L) at Mississippi State and Sam Pittman (B-R) at Arkansas.
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

There will be four new head coaches in the SEC for the 2020 season. Here’s a breakdown of their contracts, as we know them today…


Missouri - Eliah Drinkwitz

Total deal: Six years, $24 million

Annual salary: $4 million (Previously: $750,000 at Appalachian State)

**Winning eight or more games or a bowl game in first two years would result in a one-year extension with an annual raise of $100,000**

Former coach: Barry Odom - $3.05 million

Buyout: 70% of remaining contract (half due within 30 days, other half paid in monthly installments for remainder of term and subject to mitigation)

Salary pool for assistants: $5.2 million

Salary pool for administrative staff: $1.2 million (doesn’t include strength and conditioning staff)

Total incentives: $850,000

**Wins No. 10, No. 11 and No. 12 = $25,000 each ($75,000 total)

**Finish in final Top 25 poll = $25,000

**Participate in SEC championship game = $100,000 (plus $50,000 for winning it)

**SEC Coach of the Year = $25,000

**National Coach of the Year = $50,000

**Non-cumulative bowl incentives = $500,000 max

-- Win the national championship = $500,000

-- Reach national championship game = $300,000

-- Appear in CFP semifinal bowl = $250,000

-- Appear in New Year’s Six non-semifinal bowl = $150,000

-- Appear in Outback, Music City, Gator, Texas, Liberty, Belk/Las Vegas or Citrus Bowl = $100,000

-- Appear in lower-tier bowl (Birmingham/Independence) = $50,000

**“Aspirational Academic” clause = $25,000

Ole Miss - Lane Kiffin

Total deal: Four years, $16.2 million

Annual salary: $3.9 million in 2020, $4 million in 2021, $4.1 million in 2022, $4.2 million in 2023 (Previously: $1.432 million at Florida Atlantic)

Former coach: Matt Luke - $3.1 million

Buyout: TBA

Salary pool for assistants: $5.3 million

Salary pool for administrative staff: $2.2 million (five positions - strength and conditioning coaches, football operations, analysts, video, recruiting and player personnel staff)

Total incentives: $2.25 million

**SEC wins No. 6, No. 7 and No. 8 = $150,000 each ($450,000 total)

**Regular-season, non-conference win over Power 5 opponent = $100,000

**Participate in SEC championship game = $150,000 (plus $250,000 for winning it)

**SEC Coach of the Year = $50,000

**National Coach of the Year = $100,000

**Non-cumulative bowl incentives = $1 million max

-- Win the national championship = $1 million

-- Reach national championship game = $750,000

-- Appear in CFP semifinal bowl = $500,000

-- Appear in New Year’s Six non-semifinal bowl = $250,000

-- Appear in Citrus Bowl = $125,000

-- Appear in Outback, Music City, Gator, Texas, Liberty, or Belk/Las Vegas Bowl = $100,000

-- Appear in lower-tier bowl (Birmingham/Independence) = $50,000

**Single-year APR of 950 = $100,000 (plus $50,000 if 975 or better)

Mississippi State - Mike Leach

Total deal: Four years, $20 million

Annual salary: $5 million (Previously: $3.75 million at Washington State)

Former coach: Joe Moorhead - $3.05 million

Buyout: TBA

Salary pool for assistants: $4.7 million

Salary pool for administrative staff: N/A

Total incentives: $1.4 million

**Participate in SEC championship game = $100,000 (plus $150,000 for winning it)

**SEC Coach of the Year = $50,000

**National Coach of the Year = $100,000

**Non-cumulative bowl incentives = $1 million max

**Win the national championship = $1 million

**Reach national championship game = $500,000

**Appear in CFP semifinal game = $400,000

**Appear in New Year’s Six non-semifinal game = $200,000

**Appear in Citrus Bowl = $150,000

**Appear in Taxslayer, Outback, Belk, Music City, Texas or Liberty Bowl = $100,000

**Appear in Birmingham, Las Vegas, Independence or other “Tier 3” bowl = $75,000

Arkansas - Sam Pittman

Total deal: Five years, $15 million

Annual salary: $3 million (Previously: $900,000 as Georgia OL coach)

**Winning six games would increase salary by $250,000, winning seven would increase it by $500,000, winning eight or more would increase it by $750,000**

**Eligible for two one-year extensions if he reaches a bowl game**

Former coach: Chad Morris - $3.5 million ($4 million in 2019 because of retention bonus)

Buyout: 70% of remaining deal if winning percentage is .500 or better, 50% of remaining deal if winning percentage is below .500 (paid in monthly installments for remainder of term and subject to mitigation)

Salary pool for assistants: $5.025 million (breakdown)

Salary pool for administrative staff: N/A

Total incentives: $1.35 million

**Participate in SEC championship game = $100,000 (plus $150,000 for winning it)

**SEC Coach of the Year = $25,000

**National Coach of the Year = $50,000

**Non-cumulative bowl incentives = $1 million max

-- Win the national championship = $1 million

-- Reach national championship game = $500,000

-- Appear in New Year’s Six bowl = $200,000

-- Appear in “Tier 2” bowl = $150,000

-- Appear in “Tier 3” bowl = $100,000

**Graduate 80% of student-athletes in same academic year (or earlier) in which they exhaust their athletic eligibility = $12,500 (plus $12,500 if 90% or more)

