Assessing Arkansas football's remaining portal needs

Arkansas football started the spring transfer portal window off with a bang this weekend, as the program signed four players to bolster the 2025 roster.

Those transfers, Stanford defensive back Julian Neal, Maine safety Shakur Smalls, Troy pass-rusher Phillip Lee and Kent State linebacker Trent Whalen, answered serious needs for the Razorbacks' defense.

Coach Sam Pittman said on April 15 that, "if the money stretches", the Razorbacks would look to add five transfers on the defensive side. They've already added four in two secondary members, an edge and a linebacker, so the last obvious hole is at defensive tackle.



That's not to say that Arkansas doesn't have capable interior defensive linemen on the roster. Redshirt senior Cam Ball is a proven returner, senior Danny Saili has seemingly transformed this offseason, redshirt sophomore Ian Geffrard has an SEC frame and senior David Oke was productive at Abilene Christian last year, but one more helper won't hurt in an SEC trench.

Though no transfer names have been connected to Arkansas yet, one that makes a ton of sense is Indiana defensive tackle Marcus Burris Jr. A 6-foot-5, 286-pound native of Texarkana, Texas, Burris was teammates with former Hog Landon Jackson in the class of 2021 at Pleasant Grove High School.

The former four-star prospect began his career at Texas A&M before transferring to Indiana, where he totaled 34 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks in two seasons.