FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks officially announced Wednesday the hiring of former head coach Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator under current head coach Sam Pittman.

Petrino was the head coach at Arkansas from 2008-11, and he most recently was offensive coordinator this season at Texas A&M. With the Aggies, Petrino’s offense averaged 34.2 points per game (25th in FBS, 5th in SEC) while averaging 403.8 yards per game despite losing starting quarterbacks Conner Weigman and Max Johnson to injury during the season.

During his second time around in Fayetteville, Petrino has inked a contract with Arkansas worth $1.5 million for the 2024 season and 1.6 million for the 2025 season.

The contract also pays $350,000 through the end of February 2024. The total then goes to $500,000 starting in March and he will also receive $1 million in other compensations to total $1.5 million. The compensation for the 2025 season bumps up to $1.1 million to make that total $1.6 million.

There are also incentives built in, such as appearances in the SEC Championship, bowl games, College Football Playoff games and more.