The addition of cornerback Jaheim Singletary from Georgia prior to the 2023 season sent waves throughout the Arkansas fanbase, but the former five-star recruit didn't quite live up to the hype during his first season in Fayetteville. As a redshirt freshman last fall, Singletary appeared in 10 games and started four. He logged 17 total tackles and four pass breakups across 338 total snaps during his season season of college football. VIDEO: Wilson, defensive backs talk Arkansas fall camp Coming out of Riverside High School in Jacksonville, Florida, Singletary was the No. 10 overall player in the 2022 recruiting class on Rivals. After not playing much as a freshman at Georgia, he hit the portal and joined the Razorbacks during the 2023 summer. "We were trying summertime, like, hey, let's build this relationship," secondary coach Deron Wilson said Monday. "Now, he understands expectations. He's another guy. These first 5 days, you look at Singletary and he is who we thought he was coming out of high school. He's been having a really good camp as well." RELATED: Arkansas has good problem with secondary depth

Despite the late arrival, Singletary gained his first career start in the season-opener against Western Carolina last season and he picked up six tackles and half a tackle for loss in the contest. His best coverage game was when he broke up two passes against BYU on Sept. 16. According to Pro Football Focus, Singletary posted a 54.5 coverage grade across 165 total snaps in coverage. Click here for details on how many catches and touchdowns he allowed. The 6-foot-2, 187-pound corner put together a solid spring, and he's been one of the team's more successful coverage corners through the first five days of fall camp.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Eb27igJl0IHRocm93IGF0IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vSmFoZWltMl8/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEphaGVpbTJf PC9hPiDwn5qrIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby85MlZUZEw0U28yIj5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vOTJWVGRMNFNvMjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBcmth bnNhcyBSYXpvcmJhY2sgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBSYXpvcmJhY2tGQikgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SYXpvcmJhY2tGQi9zdGF0dXMvMTgx OTEwMDg1NjczMTgxNjEzNj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3Qg MSwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==