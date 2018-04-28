Ticker
David Williams selected by Broncos in seventh round

David Williams was Arkansas' second-leading rusher last season in his only year with the team
Trey Biddy

With the 226th overall pick in the 7th round, the Denver Broncos made David Williams the second Razorback selected in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Williams was a graduate transfer from South Carolina prior to last season and rushed 117 times for 656 yards (5.6 yards per carry) and 8 touchdowns at the UA. He also made 10 receptions for 171 yards and 2 more touchdowns.

The Philadelphia native cited not getting along with former South Carolina coach Will Muschamp, who replaced the coach who recruited him in Steve Spurrier. Williams chose to transfer to Arkansas due to a relationship he built with now-former coach Bret Bielema during his days as a recruit.

Due to a heavy rotation, no running back had a 20-carry game last season. Williams' best yardage effort came in a 14-carry, 86-yard day against Auburn. He had three two-touchdown games.

At Arkansas Pro Day, Williams checked in at 6-0 1/8, 224 pounds and ran the 40-yard dash in 4.52 seconds. He also did 21 reps in the 225-pound bench press and had a 9-6 broad jump.

