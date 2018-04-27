ASSOCIATED PRESS

Arkansas flexed its offensive muscle, hitting three home runs in a 7-3 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide in front of 9,568 fans in Baum Stadium Friday night. Eric Cole, Casey Martin and Dominic Fletcher all went yard with Martin and Fletcher hitting solo bombs and Cole launching a two-run laser to right field. Blaine Knight didn't have his best stuff but still managed to last six innings, throwing 101 pitches and giving up 3 runs on 3 hits. Jake Reindl entered in relief in the seventh and gave Arkansas (30-13, 11-8) three scoreless innings. Alabama (23-21, 5-14) put up a fight early, launching a two-run homer from Joe Breaux in the second inning, his first home run of the season. The Tide could only muster 3 runs on 6 hits the rest of the game though, falling for the eighth time in their last 10 games. Sam Finnerty was dealt his third loss of the year, giving up 7 runs on 10 hits in six innings. Here's how the Razorbacks powered past the Tide on Friday:

THE WINNING INNINGS

Following a perfect top half of the first, Arkansas went to work on offense. Eric Cole hit a leadoff single to center field. Heston Kjerstad followed that up with a single of his own to center, advancing to second on the throw and sending Cole to third. Casey Martin reached on an RBI single to shortstop, scoring Cole. Evan Lee then reached first on a fielding error by Bama's second baseman, bringing Kjerstad home and giving Arkansas an early 2-0 lead. Alabama answered in the top of the second when Blaine Knight issued a walk to Sam Praytor then surrendered a two-run homer to right field to Joe Breaux, tying the game, 2-2. Kjerstad landed a leadoff single down the right field line in the bottom of the third and later advanded to third on a wild pitch. Lee's sacrifice fly to left scored Kjerstad. Fletcher then launched a solo shot over the bullpen in right, his fifth of the season, to give the Hogs a 4-2 lead. In the top of the fifth, the Tide strung together back to back hits on a leadoff double by Kyle Kaufman down the right field line and single to left by Jett Manning, moving Kaufman to third. Kaufman was then brought home on a sacrifice fly to right by Cobie Vance, bringing Bama within 1 run, 4-3. Martin mashed a solo homer to center in the bottom of the fifth, extending Arkansas' advantage to 5-3. Cole joined the the home run parade, smashing a no-doubt, two-run shot to right, scoring Biggers who had walked and pushing the Razorbacks' lead to 7-3 in the bottom of the sixth. Jake Reindl entered in relief of Knight in the top of the seventh and found himself in some trouble with two outs. After a double play, Vance's single moved Jett Manning to third base. Casey Martin made a clutch play at second to end the inning and avoid any damage. Reindl retired the side in the top of the ninth, giving the Hogs a game one victory over Alabama, 7-3.

KEY QUOTES

Dave Van Horn on tonight's performance: "It was a pretty well-played game...Offensively, we swung the bat a little better...As far as pitching, I think both pitchers felt like the zone was small...I think both were a bit frustrated...Reindl did a tremendous job." Van Horn on how Casey Martin looked: "He looked like he wasn't hurt. He legged out a hit and that got that inning going...Obviously, defensively he turned a super double play...and then that play in the hole...Oh yeah, and he hit a ball about 400 feet." Van Horn on settling on Eric Cole as the leadoff hitter: "You know, I had a talk with Eric last week. Instead of me jumping that leadoff man around, I called him in my office...to see how he felt about it. He was like 'Hey, I'm good with it. That's where I hit in high school'...It's worked out." Van Horn on Blaine Knight's performance: "I thought Blaine's stuff was probably average for him, but he really pitched...They shocked him with that homer...But he shook it off a little bit and gave us some quality innings." Van Horn on the status of Matt Cronin: "Well, you won't see Cronin this weekend. He's sick. He's not on the roster. So, we've got to get through it without him...We'll find out Monday if he has mono...How do you like that slap in the face we got?...We're hoping that's not the case. That's what we're being told right now." Blaine Knight on his performance: "I thought it was very average, honestly. I didn't locate the ball well...It's not what I want it to be, but we got a win, so I'll take it." Casey Martin on how he felt coming back from his hip flexor: "It was alright. I felt a little uncomfortable. Just because I missed a couple at bats last game...Trying to get healthy for this weekend. After a couple at bats, I got more comfortable."

STATS OF THE GAME

Arkansas got back to its old ways in the power department, sending out three home runs in the win over Alabama. Eric Cole, Casey Martin and Dominic Fletcher hit their tenth, ninth and fifth homers of the year, respectively. The Hogs now have 66 homers through 43 games. Dominic Fletcher continued his offensive turnaround, finishing 3 for 4 with a solo shot and 1 RBI. He also made an incredible diving catch in centerfield, flashing the defensive skills that make him such an asset. On Thursday, Van Horn said Fletcher is "as good as any centerfielder we’ve ever had." Despite the win, the Hogs did struggle again with runners in scoring position, going 2 for 12 (.167). The Crimson Tide had their issues as well, hitting 1 for 6 with RISP.

WINNING PITCHER

WIN: Blaine Knight (Arkansas): 6 IP (101 pitches), 3 H, 6 K's, 3 BB, 3 ER SAVE: Jake Reindl (Arkansas): 3.0 IP (45 pitches), 3 H, 4 K's, 0 BB, 0 ER

UP NEXT...