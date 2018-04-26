Ticker
Hogs focused on Alabama heading into final SEC stretch

Tyler Davis • HawgSports.com
Staff

Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn and select players spoke to the media prior to this weekend's SEC series with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Not overlooking Alabama, getting everyone back healthy, Dominic Fletcher's turnaround at the plate and national accolades for Baum Stadium were just a few main topics on Thursday's agenda.

{{ article.author_name }}