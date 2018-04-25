In conjunction with HawgSports.com and 103.7 The Buzz, it's time for Episode 2 of the Hawg Hustle Podcast, with host R.J. Hawk, recruiting analyst Danny West and HawgSports Publisher Trey Biddy. This week, we focus on the upcoming NFL Draft and instate recruiting. We also welcome in HawgSports.com baseball insider Tyler Davis to discuss the latest with the Diamond Hogs.

The Hawg Hustle Podcast runs every week. Though the past two episodes have been on Wednesday, moving forward they will be available every Tuesday.