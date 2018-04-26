Mike Anderson and the Arkansas basketball program have done a great job of keeping talent in the state over the last few years.
On Thursday, the Razorbacks officially threw their name in the hat for three more Natural State prospects in West Memphis forward Chris Moore, Jacksonville High guard Gerald Doakes, and Jacksonville Lighthouse guard Devonte Davis.
