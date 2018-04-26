"Who are a couple of out of state kids that we are currently recruiting that are considered 'under the radar' that will end up with a ton of offers?" - Hendo Hog

The first name that comes to mind is 2019 running back A'Montae Spivey of Phenix City (Ala.). Arkansas was in there very early for him, offering on March 2 when his offer list only included South Alabama and Cincinnati.

In the last two weeks he's added new offers from Purdue and Missouri, and I would expect several more SEC-type options to be headed his way over the next few months. The good news for the Hogs is that he'll be visiting Fayetteville in June, but he's definitely a guy that is still very young in his recruitment. He kind of reminds me of Marcus Major's story in that Arkansas got on him super early before his offer list exploded.

Defensive back Markel Reed of Temple (Texas) is probably another one who falls into that category. The Razorbacks have already hosted him and appear to be in a good spot, but he's a guy who could really take off this summer.



