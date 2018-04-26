Recruiting rankings and how they translate to Arkansas' draft picks
One of the biggest improvements in Arkansas' recruiting efforts since Chad Morris arrived has been the graphics work done by Cody Vincent and Jake Nevill.
They were back at it again on Thursday, sending NFL Draft-themed images to some of the Razorbacks' top targets ahead of tonight's first round of the draft.
Offensive lineman Triston Miller and defensive back Raymond Woodie III were among the recruits who retweeted the 'love' from Arkansas. Check out their tweets below:
Goals!! Thank you @coachchadmorris for the love pic.twitter.com/76g05OcYo7— Triston Miller (@darylmiller033) April 26, 2018
Draft Day🤔🤔 #RazorFast19 #HammerDown pic.twitter.com/bnR4gHRg2V— 1️⃣Way Ray (@Raymoney333) April 26, 2018
The way to go #WPS 🐗 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/iJ99WtOIHk— Darius Hodges ⁶ (@dariusthejet) April 26, 2018
The NFL Draft begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Arkansas has a chance of seeing a first-round pick in offensive lineman Frank Ragnow.
Quarterback Austin Allen, running back David Williams and cornerback Henre' Toliver also have a shot of being taken in the later rounds.