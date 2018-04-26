One of the biggest improvements in Arkansas' recruiting efforts since Chad Morris arrived has been the graphics work done by Cody Vincent and Jake Nevill.

They were back at it again on Thursday, sending NFL Draft-themed images to some of the Razorbacks' top targets ahead of tonight's first round of the draft.

Offensive lineman Triston Miller and defensive back Raymond Woodie III were among the recruits who retweeted the 'love' from Arkansas. Check out their tweets below: