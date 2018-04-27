



Specializing in closing the door on opponents in crunch time, sophomore Matt Cronin’s nine saves this season have brought him national recognition as the National Collegiate Baseball Writer’s Association (NCBWA) has named him to the Stopper of the Year Award midseason watch list.

The NCBWA listed 41 of the nation’s top relief pitchers on the watch list and will name one winner after this season. This is the 14th year of the Stopper of the Year Award’s existence. According to the award’s website, 12 of the 41 made the preseason watch list and 21 different conferences are represented, including four SEC pitchers.

Cronin is 2-1 with a 2.76 ERA and has thrown 37 strikeouts in 32 and two-thirds innings. He has nine of Arkansas’ 15 saves on the year, seven shy of NCAA leader and fellow member of the watch list, Chris Mauloni of Jacksonville (16).

The lefty from Navarre (Fla.) made 15 appearances in 2017 as a freshman, recording a 3-1 record and a 2.00 ERA, the best among Hog relievers. He also allowed the lowest batting average of any Razorback pitcher at .136.

This season, Cronin’s allowed batting average is even lower at .131. According to a release from the university, he’s earned six of his nine saves in conference play, including two massive showings against No. 2 Florida and No. 4 Ole Miss. Cronin became the first pitcher in the Van Horn era to earn two saves in one day when he did it in a doubleheader against South Carolina on April 14.

Cronin and the Razorbacks take on the Alabama Crimson Tide at Baum Stadium in a three-game SEC series this weekend. The Hogs sit at second in the SEC West at 10-8 following Ole Miss' win Thursday while the Tide are in dead last at 5-13. Cronin will look to add to his save total as he approaches the Razorback record for single season saves, held by Colby Suggs (13 in 2013).