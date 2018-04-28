Former Hog and current NBA hopeful Jaylen Barford has received an invitation to participate in the league’s 2018 NBA Draft Combine according to his Instagram page on Saturday afternoon.

The 2018 NBA Draft Combine will be held May 15-20 in Chicago. Pro prospects will get measurements, participate in interviews and undergo various skills and drills all in front of the watchful eyes of league executives, scouts and representatives. Approximately 65 to 70 players are invited each year, with the number being determined by a league vote.

Barford finished his senior season averaging 17.9 points (third in the SEC) and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 46.7 percent from the field (sixth in the SEC) and a career-high 43.4 percent from three (second in the SEC). He became the seventh player in Arkansas history to reach 1,000 career points in two years on Senior Night against Auburn.

The former JUCO prospect took part in the Portsmouth Invitational two weeks ago in Virginia, leading his squad to the tournament title and receiving PIT Tournament MVP honors for his play. In three tournament games, the 6-3 guard averaged 19.3 points and 6.6 assists while dishing out a team-high six assists in the championship victory. Barford’s buzzer-beating circus layup in the semifinals gave his squad an 85-83 win and propelled them to the title game, where they would go on to win by one point, 91-90. He was selected to the All-Tournament team as well.

Following the Portsmouth Invitational, SI.com named Barford a potential sleeper to sneak into the NBA Draft this summer, praising his scoring ability and conditioning. The website claimed that “more than any other player in the tournament, [he] was visibly locked in from a competitive standpoint." They also added that while “making the NBA will be a tall challenge, [he] certainly looked ready to give it a serious try.”

With an impressive showing in Chicago, there’s always potential for Barford to work his way into a late second round selection, despite not currently being projected to get drafted. Former Razorback big man Bobby Portis, selected with the 22nd pick of the first round in the 2015 NBA Draft, was Arkansas’ last draftee.