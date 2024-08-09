PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy03NjRINEtHMUI0Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Davion Dozier impresses in first fall camp scrimmage

Riley McFerran • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@RileyMcFerran
With a handful of injured wide receivers held back in Arkansas' first scrimmage of fall camp Thursday, redshirt freshman Davion Dozier stepped up with a two-touchdown performance against his fellow teammates.

Standing at 6-foot-4, 204-pounds, Dozier redshirted in 2023 after only playing in three games and catching one 14-yard touchdown pass against Western Carolina. Part of some freshman shenanigans a season ago, Dozier now appears fully locked in for fall camp.

"Dozier made some big catches," head coach Sam Pittman said Thursday. "Did he catch a couple touchdowns maybe? Made some big catches in there."

According to the stats given to the media following Thursday's scrimmage, Dozier caught a 35-yard and 12-yard pass from backup redshirt freshman quarterback Malachi Singleton — both of which resulted in scores.

The Moody, Alabama, native caught the attention of starting quarterback Taylen Green, who pointed out the big-bodied receiver's ability to run after the catch as an intriguing trait.

"With Dozier, he made some big catches," Green said on Thursday. "What’s really stuck out has been his receiving after the catch and just knowing what to do with the ball and his opportunities. Like you said, with Drew (Armstrong) and Ty (Broden) out, our receivers did a great job of stepping up with the opportunities they had. That was pretty cool to see.”

During fastball drills in Arkansas' most recent fall practice, Dozier was practicing with the second-team unit. It should be noted that fastball depth charts are not official, and redshirt senior wideouts Andrew Armstrong and Tyrone Broden did not participate. Still, the former four-star has an opportunity to make a move up the ranks if he continues this level of play.

Arkansas will return to practice on Friday, so stay tuned to HawgBeat's premium message board, The Trough, for the latest updates from Arkansas fall camp.

