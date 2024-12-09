Defensive back Dylan Hasz to transfer from Arkansas

Arkansas sophomore defensive back Dylan Hasz will transfer from the program, he announced Monday.
Hasz contributed on special teams during his two seasons and he has logged two career tackles.
"With prayer and conversations with my family, I will enter the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining," Hasz wrote in an X post. "Grateful to Coach (Sam) Pittman, Coach (Travis Williams), Coach (Marcus) Woodson, Coach (Scott) Fountain, my teammates."
A 5-foot-11, 190-pound Oklahoma native, Hasz committed to the Razorbacks with his brother, Luke Hasz — who is also expected to enter the transfer portal — over offers from programs like Air Force, Navy, Tulsa and others.
Arkansas will now prepare for its postseason matchup against Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl, which will take place Dec. 27 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.
Dylan Hasz Bio:
2024 (SOPHOMORE) Played on special teams during a loss at Missouri, returning a kickoff 13 yards (Nov. 30) … Recorded a tackle on special teams during a win over Louisiana Tech (Nov. 23) … Played on special teams in a loss to Texas (Nov. 16) … Saw action on special teams vs. Ole Miss (Nov. 2) … Played in a win at Mississippi State (Oct. 26) … Saw action on special teams against LSU (Oct. 19) … Played in a win over No. 4 Tennessee (Oct. 5) … Saw action on special teams vs. Texas A&M (Sept. 28) … Served as a return man in a win at Auburn (Sept. 21) … Appeared on special teams in a win over UAB (Sept. 14) … Played at Oklahoma State and did not record a statistic (Sept. 7) … Saw action in season-opening win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Aug. 29).
2023 (FRESHMAN): Played in all 12 games during his freshman campaign, primarily on special teams … Served on kickoff, kickoff return and punt return units … Earned playing time in the secondary in win over Western Carolina (Sept. 2) in season opener making one tackle.
HIGH SCHOOL: Enrolled early to participate in spring practice … A consensus three-star prospect according to 247Sports, ESPN and On3 … Rated the No. 17 player in Oklahoma by 247Sports … No. 18 player in Oklahoma and No. 75 athlete in the country according to On3 … Played on both sides of the ball for head coach Loren Montgomery at Bixby High School in Bixby, Okla. … As a sophomore, tallied 54 total tackles with 2.0 tackles for loss … 19 pass breakups and five interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns … Also forced one fumble on the year … Returned 17 punts for 160 yards (9.4 avg) and two touchdowns … Two kickoff returns for 52 yards (26.0 avg) … Offensively, had eight receptions for 28 yards (3.5 ypc) and a touchdown … As a junior, posted 28 total tackles with 1.0 tackle for loss … Carded 12 pass breakups … Returned 14 punts for 215 yards (15.3 avg) and one touchdown … Had one kickoff return for 16 yards … Offensively, caught 24 passes for 193 yards (8.0 ypc) and three touchdowns … Rushed five times for 26 yards (5.2 ypc) … As a senior, racked up 43 total tackles, including 4.0 tackles for loss … Three interceptions and nine pass breakups … Forced one fumble … Offensively, made four catches for 58 yards (14.5 ypc) and a touchdown
PERSONAL: Son of Darren and Stacy Hasz … Has two siblings, Luke and Jenna … Twin brother, Luke, is a tight end for the Razorbacks … Birthdate: April 19, 2004 … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: Air Force, Navy, Tulsa and others.