If there's one thing Razorback fans can count on with the Arkansas basketball team, it's senior guard Devo Davis playing his best basketball at the right time.

Against UNC Wilmington on Saturday, the fourth-year guard filled up the stat sheet, finishing with 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting including three from beyond the arc, six rebounds and six assists in 35 minutes of game time.

That stat line is above the Jacksonville native's season averages this season, as Davis currently averages 6.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman said postgame that he's excited to see what the rest of the season has in store for Davis.

"It was his best game of the year," Musselman said of Davis' performance. "The assists were really important, especially when Keyon (Menifield) was scoring the ball, we needed another distributor. He did that. You know, this is the time of year that Devo elevates his game for whatever reason. He's got some biological clock that says 'alright, it's getting close to Jan. 1, I got eight weeks to play and turn it up.'"

One number that sticks out is three steals for Davis on Saturday. It's the first game this season where he has recorded multiple steals, one of which he took all the way to the other end for a layup.