Devo Davis elevating game at right time for Hogs
If there's one thing Razorback fans can count on with the Arkansas basketball team, it's senior guard Devo Davis playing his best basketball at the right time.
Against UNC Wilmington on Saturday, the fourth-year guard filled up the stat sheet, finishing with 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting including three from beyond the arc, six rebounds and six assists in 35 minutes of game time.
That stat line is above the Jacksonville native's season averages this season, as Davis currently averages 6.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman said postgame that he's excited to see what the rest of the season has in store for Davis.
"It was his best game of the year," Musselman said of Davis' performance. "The assists were really important, especially when Keyon (Menifield) was scoring the ball, we needed another distributor. He did that. You know, this is the time of year that Devo elevates his game for whatever reason. He's got some biological clock that says 'alright, it's getting close to Jan. 1, I got eight weeks to play and turn it up.'"
One number that sticks out is three steals for Davis on Saturday. It's the first game this season where he has recorded multiple steals, one of which he took all the way to the other end for a layup.
"The three (steals) is what he should have because he’s just too good defensively and he’s got too good of anticipation," Musselman said. "That’s an area we need him … We want him jumping passing lanes. The three steals were huge tonight."
Davis said following the game spending more time in the gym has helped him get back to his confident play, particularly from beyond the three-point line.
"Reps in the gym, like you said," Davis said. "Continuing to stay in the gym. I haven’t been shooting it much, you know what I mean? Just trying to find my spots and make the right shots. And when I do shoot, make sure I’m shooting it with confidence."
As for today's game, Davis said after a rough start to the season, he was excited to get the win and was happy with how the flow of the game went.
"I was so happy," Davis said. "Because I mean, shoot, just trying to find a flow of the game, of course. And then not just this game, but previous games as well, just me, myself trying to find a flow of the game. But also play the right way and make sure my teammates are okay on the court with me. Seeing those shots go in felt good, but it felt even better us winning the game."
The Razorbacks have seven days until their next contest, a home matchup against Auburn on Jan. 6 Musselman said he "expects" to sell out. That game will tip off at 1 p.m. and will air on ESPN2.