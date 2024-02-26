Advertisement
Diamond Hawgs Podcast - Arkansas pitchers steal show in Arlington

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Publisher
@ChoateMason

HawgBeat's Mason Choate and Robert Stewart bring you the Diamond Hawgs Podcast, brought to you by BetSaracen. The guys recap the No. 2 Razorbacks' action-packed weekend that featured a 2-1 record in the Kubota College Baseball Series.

Talking Hagen Smith's 17-strikeout performance in the win over No. 7 Oregon State, the 14-inning marathon against Oklahoma State and Sunday's win over Michigian.

We apologize for this episode not being available on YouTube due to technical difficulties. You can still download it on your favorite podcast provider, including Apple and Spotify.

More of HawgBeat's Arkansas baseball content from the weekend

Razorbacks' offensive issues not fixed with lineup changes

Molina mows down Michigan batters in 4-3 win

WATCH: Van Horn, Molina postgame - Arkansas 4, Michigan 3

Stranded runners cost Arkansas in 14-inning loss

Lights-out pitching falls short in 14-inning marathon with Oklahoma State

WATCH: Van Horn postgame - Oklahoma State 2, Arkansas 1

Jake Faherty closes door on Oregon State comeback bid

Smith ties program strikeout record in legendary performance vs. Beavers

WATCH: Van Horn, players postgame - Arkansas 5, Oregon State 4

