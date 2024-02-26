HawgBeat's Mason Choate and Robert Stewart bring you the Diamond Hawgs Podcast, brought to you by BetSaracen. The guys recap the No. 2 Razorbacks' action-packed weekend that featured a 2-1 record in the Kubota College Baseball Series.

Talking Hagen Smith's 17-strikeout performance in the win over No. 7 Oregon State, the 14-inning marathon against Oklahoma State and Sunday's win over Michigian.

We apologize for this episode not being available on YouTube due to technical difficulties. You can still download it on your favorite podcast provider, including Apple and Spotify.