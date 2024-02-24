ARLINGTON, Texas — Arkansas junior right-handed pitcher Jake Faherty has been a part of the Razorback program since 2022, and the statement he made on Friday night by closing the door on No. 7 Oregon State at Globe Life Field was easily the biggest moment of his Diamond Hog career. The Razorbacks won a thriller in the 2018 College World Series rematch, scoring a go-ahead run on a Peyton Holt RBI triple in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Razorbacks a 5-4 lead heading into the final inning. RELATED: Late clutch hitting seals victory for Razorbacks After fellow righty Gage Wood exited the game in the top of the ninth with one out and a runner on second, Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn turned to Faherty to stifle a Beavers comeback attempt with the Hogs up by just one run. Faherty did just that, but it wasn't without a few nervous moments for fans. A wild pitch to Beavers catcher Tanner Smith advanced Trent Caraway to third, putting the game-tying run just 90 feet from home plate. The Georgetown, Kentucky, native settled down, though, and struck out Smith on a 3-2 fastball to put the Hogs one out away from the win.

Three pitches later, Faherty found himself ahead of pinch-hitter Levi Jones in the count, 1-2, and he sent a fastball right by him to seal the win.

