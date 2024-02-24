The No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-1) are ready for another heated rivalry matchup as they get set to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-2) on Saturday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Oklahoma State and Arkansas previously met on the same diamond last season and the Razorbacks crushed the Cowboys, 18-1. Two years ago, the Hogs defeated Oklahoma State in the Cowboys' regional, so there's definitely no love lost between these two teams.

The Cowboys are off to a slow start this season after dropping a series at Sam Houston, but Oklahoma State did win game one of the Kubota College Baseball Series 9-3 over Michigan.

Junior RHP Brian Holiday is expected to get the starting nod for Oklahoma State in the matchup. The Florida native threw 6.0 innings against Sam Houston last weekend, but took the loss despite not allowing any runs.

Arkansas defeated the No. 7 Oregon State Beavers on Friday 5-4 in an all-time classic fueled by LHP Hagen Smith's legendary pitching performance. Late clutch hitting sealed the win, and now the Hogs are looking to continue their winning streak over the Cowboys.

For the Hogs, RHP Brady Tygart will take the mound. He had the longest outing of any Arkansas starting pitchers during opening weekend, as he completed 5.0 innings against James Madison with four strikeouts.

Here's details on how to watch/listen, betting lines courtesy of BetSaracen and HawgBeat's pick: