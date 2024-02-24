How to Watch Arkansas vs. Oklahoma State, Key Players, BetSaracen Odds
The No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-1) are ready for another heated rivalry matchup as they get set to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-2) on Saturday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
Oklahoma State and Arkansas previously met on the same diamond last season and the Razorbacks crushed the Cowboys, 18-1. Two years ago, the Hogs defeated Oklahoma State in the Cowboys' regional, so there's definitely no love lost between these two teams.
The Cowboys are off to a slow start this season after dropping a series at Sam Houston, but Oklahoma State did win game one of the Kubota College Baseball Series 9-3 over Michigan.
Junior RHP Brian Holiday is expected to get the starting nod for Oklahoma State in the matchup. The Florida native threw 6.0 innings against Sam Houston last weekend, but took the loss despite not allowing any runs.
Arkansas defeated the No. 7 Oregon State Beavers on Friday 5-4 in an all-time classic fueled by LHP Hagen Smith's legendary pitching performance. Late clutch hitting sealed the win, and now the Hogs are looking to continue their winning streak over the Cowboys.
For the Hogs, RHP Brady Tygart will take the mound. He had the longest outing of any Arkansas starting pitchers during opening weekend, as he completed 5.0 innings against James Madison with four strikeouts.
Here's details on how to watch/listen, betting lines courtesy of BetSaracen and HawgBeat's pick:
--------------
How to watch/listen and get FloSports discount
Who: Arkansas Razorbacks vs Oklahoma State Cowboys
When: Saturday, Feb. 24 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Where: Arlington, Texas — Globe Life Field
TV/Stream: FloBaseball (Brant Freeman and Pat Combs)
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)
Normally, a monthy subscription for FloSports costs $29.99. To avoid that, though, you can pay for a subscription using this link which will slash that price in half. Simply click the link, scroll down and select "Join Now" under CAA Baseball and you'll be redirected into the new account/sign-in page.
Make sure you select the $14.99/month option and not the annual option. After that, you'll be good to go to watch the entire tournament and all Arkansas games at a discount. Once the weekend is over, you can easily cancel your subscription through this link.
--------------
SPREAD/TOTALS:
Moneyline:
Arkansas: -130
Oklahoma State: +110
Spread:
Arkansas -1.5 (+100)
Oklahoma State +1.5 (-130)
Totals:
TOTAL RUNS:
OVER 13.5 (-120)
UNDER 13.5 (-110)
(Alternate lines, spreads and team totals are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)
(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)
--------------
Arkansas Starting Pitcher
Junior RHP Brady Tygart
6'2", 215 pounds / Hernando, Mississippi / Lewisburg HS
2024 stats: 1-0, 1.80 ERA, 1 GP, 5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 4 K
Arkansas' Projected Starting Lineup:
1. Hudson White, C
2. Kendall Diggs, RF
3. Wehiwa Aloy, SS
4. Ben McLaughlin, 1B
5. Jack Wagner, DH
6. Peyton Holt, 2B
7. Jayson Jones, LF
8. Jared Sprague-Lott, 3B
9. Ty Wilmsmeyer, CF
Oklahoma State Starting Pitcher
Junior RHP Brian Holiday
5'11", 189 pounds / Tampa, Florida / Land O'Lakes HS
2024 stats: 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K
Oklahoma State Projected Starting Lineup
1. Zach Ehrhard, CF
2. Carson Benge, RF
3. Tyler Wulfert, 3B
4. Colin Brueggemann, 1B
5. Nolan Schubart, LF
6. Aidan Meola, 2B
7. Kollin Ritchie, DH
8. Ian Daugherty, C
9. Lane Forsythe, SS
HawgBeat's Pick: Arkansas ML (-130)
Oklahoma State has had a rough start to the season, while the Hogs are rolling with major momentum and have history on their side against the Cowboys.
Can the Cowboys win? Yes, but this is a simple value play as I think -130 for this Arkansas team is an automatic take. Give me Dave Van Horn and the Hogs at Globe Life Field against the Pokes.
--------------
More of HawgBeat's Arkansas Baseball Coverage:
Diamond Hawgs Podcast - Jax Biggers, Jared Gates, Kevin Bohannon
Scouting Arkansas' opponents in the Kubota College Baseball Series
Smith ties program strikeout record in legendary performance vs. Beavers
Late clutch hitting seals victory for Razorbacks
WATCH: Van Horn, players postgame - Arkansas 5, Oregon State 4