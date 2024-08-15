Not every young athlete dreams of becoming a home-grown hero at their home-state university, but new redshirt senior Arkansas linebacker Anthony Switzer did — he just had to take the long way around.

A former two-star safety prospect in the class of 2019 out of Marion, Switzer began his career in the northeast part of Arkansas with the Red Wolves of Jonesboro. From 2019-21, Switzer racked up 91 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one interception and three forced fumbles under head coaches Blake Anderson and Butch Jones.

Following the 2021 campaign, Switzer joined his former head coach Anderson at Utah State but had to sit out in 2022 due to a season-ending ACL injury. In his lone playing year with the Aggies, Switzer totaled 84 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks and an interception while playing as a safety-linebacker hybrid. After being courted by Pittsburgh and other select programs, the Arkansas native finally ended up where he always hoped.

"I’ve always dreamed of being a Razorback," Switzer said. "Unfortunately, I didn’t get that chance coming out of high school. At the end of the day, it did not deter my dream. I just took a different path. It all worked out on god’s time and not my time. I’m here when I’m supposed to be here. I’m glad to be home and make the most of the opportunity."

Switzer is an example of the good the transfer portal brings to college football. After not getting his shot as an SEC player out of high school, the 6-foot-0, 220-pound reformed defender will play a major role in Travis Williams' defense in 2024.

"Being in a strength program, you’re going to grow physically," Switzer said. "My knowledge, I have been around some great coaches at Arkansas State and Utah State. But through that whole process, you get to pick different defensive coordinators and defensive coaches’ mind.

"You just learn a lot of things and you get to see other people’s perspective on things. I’d say that’s one of the biggest things that helped me. Some things I learned, I can kind of tell (Travis Williams) how I see things. I learned that from another DC’s perspective. He might not have looked at it that way or something. Just helping him to become a better defensive coordinator so that he can help me become a better player.”