"I just think when you come on the field, you want the opponent to see, 'OK they're playing hard.' You want the fans to see that you're playing hard. That's our job to do. Now, we got to coach them. So, I always tell them before we even go out on the field, every mistake that you make belongs to me. So is your effort and stupid penalties, then you've been tough. Right? If you're messing up in the game, I didn't coach it right. So, let your hair down and go play football."

"Your first year there you're teaching the defense that it's new," Williams said. "And I think the main thing is getting the guys to believe in you and what you're saying and getting to the ball and playing with that type of mindset that you're looking for. As you continue to go and just understand the concepts of some things that you're trying to do.

Prior to his stop in Fayetteville, Williams made a similar turnaround with the Central Florida defense. As the Golden Knight's defensive coordinator, Williams helped them improve 70 spots in total defense in his first season (2021) compared to the year prior (2020).

Under Williams' leadership and the tutelage of co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson, secondary coach Deron Wilson and defensive line coach Deke Adams, the Razorbacks managed to allow over 100 less yards per game to opponents than the year before.

The Razorbacks ranked 124th nationally after allowing nearly 465 yards of total offense to opponents during the 2022 season two years ago. Head coach Sam Pittman hired a new-look defensive staff headlined by Williams following the departure of former defensive coordinator Barry Odom to UNLV, and the Hogs' total defense improved to a nationally ranking of 47th last year.

Arkansas improved 77 spots in total defense rankings nationally during defensive coordinator Travis Williams' first season in 2023, and now Williams has his defense focused on being greedy for more .

VIDEO: Travis Williams, linebackers talk Arkansas fall camp

With another year of Williams defense installed for the returners and a strong group of incoming transfers expected to make a big impact this season, the goal for Williams is to have a greedy defense, he said.

"Don't leave any meat on the bone," Williams said. "The great defenses just go out there and just be greedy. Like, they want it all. Okay. Yeah. We made a jump. That's awesome. But I can also point at games and say, 'Okay. No. We could've played better. So, it's my job to get them to play better. And their job is to continue to get better. But just having that defense of, 'You know what? Don't give up nothing.'

"I don't care if it's a turnover and we got to go out on defense. We're like first responders. We got to put the fire out. That's just that that that's has to be our mentality. Don't make any excuses. Our job is to play defense. We just stop them from school. So, man, go out there and just be free. Don't give them anything. So now you can take that next step from there."

One thing the Razorbacks have on defense is depth, specifically at linebacker and in the secondary. With such a diverse mix of transfers, freshmen, returning players and more, the Hogs have taken to the saying "standards, not starters."

RELATED: Linebacker Brad Spence pass rusher at heart for Arkansas

"You know, I heard Coach (Bill) Belichick say that," Williams said. "So what the standards are is it starts with our head coach, Coach Pittman. So it’s all about everything as far as embracing the Hog, what our standards are and being on time, going to study hall, practicing hard and practicing with that attitude and getting to the ball with bad intentions. If you have the standards, that’s what a starter is to us.

"The old days of just 11 guys going out there and say 'okay these are the starters,' that’s not true today. We tell the guys right now, we put a guy on the field and the rest of the guys that are out there with him say, ‘Woah woah woah coach, we can’t have him out there,’ or they say, ‘Coach, yeah bring him out. He can come and join the fun,’ then that’s a starter for us. That’s when you’re building that depth to be able to put different people out there. But, we don’t have starters, we have standards and it’s the standards that are set by a head coach and then we have defensive standards as well."

After his group didn't start fast in last Thursday's closed fall camp scrimmage, Williams and the rest of the defense have made it a theme to start fast during scrimmage No. 2 on Thursday morning in Fayetteville.

ALSO READ: BetSaracen's Arkansas Football Regular Season Prop Plays

"We played well as the scrimmage progressed, but man, we have to start fast," Williams said. "That’s just what we have to do and try to get the momentum for our offense and different things like that. So I want to see them start fast and just play with that physical mindset, getting to the ball like their hair is on fire and their life depended on it. So the main thing is start fast."

Arkansas' scrimmage Thursday will be closed to the public and the media. The Razorbacks will open their season Thursday, Aug. 29, against UAPB at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.