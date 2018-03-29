University of Arkansas Athletics

Four runs in the first two innings and quality pitching from Blaine Knight and Matt Cronin lifted Arkansas to a game one win in Oxford on Thursday night, 6-4. Hog starter Blaine Knight notched his fifth win of the season by going six innings and striking out seven while giving up 4 runs (2 earned). Carson Shaddy and Jordan McFarland each contributed home runs. Reliever Matt Cronin entered and threw three scoreless innings on his way to the save. Ole Miss did some damage to Knight in a big, 3-run third inning but were shut down most of the night. Cole Zabowski had the best night on the team with 2 RBIs and a home run. Ryan Rolison gave up 9 of 14 total hits and 5 runs in a little over five innings on the bump. Here's how the Hogs took a 1-0 series lead on Thursday:

THE WINNING INNNINGS

Arkansas came out swinging in the top of the first, notching four straight singles, including an RBI single to left from Luke Bonfield with the bases loaded to make it 1-0 Arkansas. Grant Koch hit a sacrifice fly to center and scored Eric Cole, pushing the lead to 2-0 Hogs. After a single from Jordan McFarland, Carson Shaddy launched a two-run homer to right field to give Arkansas a 4-0 lead in the top of the second. Following a brief rain delay, Ole Miss answered with a solo home run from Cole Zabowski to inch the Rebels closer, 4-1 in the bottom of the second. Blaine Knight ran into some trouble in the bottom of the third, surrendering 3 runs on 4 hits. Chase Cockrell and Jacob Adams both singled to start the damage. Cockrell then scored when Blaine Knight committed a throwing error on a bunt. Ryan Olenek brought in a run with an RBI single, followed by another RBI single from Zabowski, who homered earlier, to tie things up 4-4. In the top of the 6th, Jordan McFarland hit a solo shot to right, his third of the season, to put the Hogs up 5-4. After two singles from Shaddy and Biggers, Casey Martin hit an RBI single through the left side, making it 6-4 Arkansas. Matt Cronin entered in the seventh inning and closed the door on the Rebels in three straight innings to clinch the game one victory, 6-4.

STAT OF THE GAME

Arkansas nearly doubled up Ole Miss in the hit column, edging them 14 to 8. The Hogs hit .350 on the night while the Rebels went 8 for 33. Carson Shaddy hit his seventh homer of the year while McFarland knocked out his third. Arkansas now has 49 homers through 26 games. The Razorbacks hit .308 with two outs on the board while holding Ole Miss to an abysmal .111.

WINNING PITCHER

WIN: Blaine Knight (Arkansas): 6.0 IP (97 pitches), 7 H, 7 K's, 1 BB, 2 ER SAVE: Matt Cronin (Arkansas): 3.0 IP (44 pitches), 1 H, 5 K's, 1 BB, 0 ER

