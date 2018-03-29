Ticker
Hogs hosting another great group this week

Danny West • HawgSports.com
@DannyWest1
Recruiting Analyst

Another week of spring drills means another quality group of prospects checking out Chad Morris' Arkansas program in Fayetteville.

On Wednesday, the Razorbacks hosted Temple (Texas) cornerback Markel Reed, who already owned offers from Baylor, Rice, Texas Tech and Cornell prior to adding one from Arkansas on his way out of town.

The speedster had made previous trips to Baylor and Texas Tech before making his way to Northwest Arkansas for Wednesday's scrimmage.

