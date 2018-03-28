Fort Worth (Texas) Nolan Catholic outside linebacker NaNa Osafo-Mensah told HawgSports at Sunday's Rivals 3-Stripe Camp that he plans on getting to Fayetteville at some point this spring before announcing his college choice on May 19.

One of the nation's top defensive prospects is eyeing an official visit at Arkansas due to his connection to Razorback defensive coordinator John Chavis.

"The April 28th visit isn't official, yet, I haven't officially set it yet, but I'm still talking to Coach Chavis about it," Osafo-Mensah said. "I'm looking at coming up this spring for my official, though."

While Notre Dame and Texas appear to be frontrunners for Osafo-Mensah's services, he's interested in at least giving the Hogs a look based on his relationship with Chad Morris' staff.

"It's been really good so far," he said. "I've been talking to Coach (Mark) Smith and all the new coaches over there, especially Coach Chavis.

"Coach Chavis and I had a really good relationship when he was over at (Texas) A&M. Me and my parents and my sister all loved him a lot. He's one of those key coaches in my recruiting process."

Osafo-Mensah's current top ten list is comprised of Arkansas, Oklahoma, Alabama, Texas, LSU, Oregon, Notre Dame, Florida, Texas A&M and Georgia.



