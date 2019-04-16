First reported by CBS Sports college hoops insider Jon Rothstein, Arkansas has locked in a third immediately eligible visitor in High Point grad transfer Jahaad Proctor. Proctor plans to visit May 3rd-5th after taking a visit to Purdue the week preceding his visit to Fayetteville.

A Pennsylvania native, Proctor originally signed with Holy Cross before ending up at Iona. The youngest member of the team, the 6-foot-3 guard averaged 5.3 points in 15.2 minutes per game off the bench to help the Gaels win the MAAC and reach the NCAA Tournament.

Due to roster and playing time uncertainty, Proctor decided to transfer out of Iona and did not play the 2016-17 season after landing at High Point.



In his redshirt sophomore season, he was a second-team All-Big South performer after averaging 15.6 points on 43.2% shooting and 78.4% free throw shooting. He also averaged 3.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals.

Proctor increased his productivity in almost every category with an extra three minutes of playing time per game as a redshirt junior. Although his three-point shooting dropped from 38.2% to 33.1%, his scoring increased to 19.5 points per game because he shot 46.4% from the floor and got to the free throw line 166 times compared to just 88 the year before.

Those numbers helped him earn second-team all-conference honors for a second straight season. Proctor was also a standout in the classroom, as he was named the Big South Scholar-Athlete of the Year this season.

Visiting Arkansas this weekend and Monday are two more transfers, former FAU PF Jeantal Cylla and George Mason guard transfer Jaire Grayer. Working on setting a visit date in May is former Marquette All-Freshman Haanif Cheatham, a transfer now at FGCU.