The Arkansas Razorbacks (43-14) are set to host the Fayetteville Regional as the No. 5 national seed in the 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament this weekend at Baum-Walker Stadium.

While the first squad the Diamond Hogs will face is the 4-seed Southeast Missouri State Redhawks, the Fayetteville Regional also features the 3-seed Kansas State, which will begin regional play against 2-seed Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

Led by sixth-year head coach Pete Hughes, the Wildcats enter the regional with a 32-24 overall record and they posted a 15-15 record in Big 12 play this season.

Kansas State's key resume series win came over Oklahoma State in April, plus they took trips to Tennessee and Clemson for midweek games to earn the No. 30 toughest schedule nationally and a No. 45 RPI ranking.